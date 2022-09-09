5 Techniques to Make Virtual Training More Engaging

Virtual training is becoming increasingly common as more and more companies are moving towards online learning platforms. One of the biggest challenges with virtual training is keeping learners engaged, as it can be easy for them to become distracted or disinterested. Here are some strategies to make virtual training more engaging:

Make use of multimedia

Virtual training can be a great way to engage learners and promote interaction, but it can also feel monotonous if not done correctly. Luckily, there are some strategies that trainers can use to make virtual training more engaging.

Audio, video and text can help keep learners engaged and interested. For example, the trainer can use video clips to demonstrate a concept, audio recordings to provide real-world examples, and text summaries to provide key information.

Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash

Encourage student interaction by giving them opportunities. This can be done through chat rooms, forums, or even just by giving them time to talk to each other during the training session.

Use interactive elements

Interactive elements can make virtual training more engaging. Activities and exercises that allow participant interaction can keep people interested and engaged in the material. Another way to keep people engaged is through virtual training badges. “Badges” are a feature on many social networking sites that allow users to award badges of accomplishment for completing various tasks or achieving certain goals.

By incorporating interactive features, employees can have a more hands-on experience that can help them retain the information they are learning. Additionally, an lms platform with interactive features can give employees feedback on their performance, which can help motivate them to learn more effectively.

Keep it concise

To keep learners engaged during virtual training sessions, it is important to keep the sessions relatively short. This can be accomplished by focusing on one specific topic and ensuring that all activities and materials are closely related.

Additionally, trainers should provide clear instructions and allow for plenty of practice opportunities. By keeping virtual training sessions concise, trainers can avoid losing learners’ attention and ensure they can retain the presented information.

Be clear about the objectives of the training. What are participants expected to learn or achieve by the end of the session? Explain the format of the training. Will it be a lecture-style presentation? A group discussion? A hands-on activity?

Deliver in small chunks

Breaking the content into manageable pieces can help ensure that learners stay engaged and don’t feel overwhelmed. Try to deliver the content in small chunks, with plenty of opportunities for questions and discussion.

Additionally, it allows for more interaction and discussion, enriching the learning experience. Breaking up the content allows trainers to gauge understanding and tailor future sessions accordingly.

Encourage participation through activities and games

If you want to encourage participation in your virtual training sessions, start by incorporating activities and games. This will help break up the monotony of a lecture-style session and keep participants engaged. Here are some suggestions to get you going:

Quizzes: Include short quizzes throughout the training session to check for understanding and keep participants on their toes.

Polls: Use polls to gather feedback or gauge opinion on discussed topics. This is also a great way to get everyone involved in the discussion.

Collaborative projects: Assign small groups of participants projects to work on together during the session. This is a great way to promote teamwork and collaboration while allowing everyone to contribute in their way.

Conclusion

When wrapping up a virtual training session, be confident and direct. Attention spans are shorter than ever, so keeping people engaged for long periods can be difficult. However, by being clear and concise, you can ensure that your message is communicated effectively.