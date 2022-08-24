A BIZARRE image shows a huge peacock riding alongside commuters on a bus around London – but is it all that it seems?

Passengers were left baffled after spotting the blue and green bird perched on a stand while riding the number 55 near Hackney, north-east London, last week.

The peacock’s owner, Anita Brulee, is shown holding onto the stand as the pair embark on their journey alongside everyone else.

Many onlookers were amused to see the new bus passenger. (C) Peter Roche

Shocked commuter, Peter Roche, captured a photograph of the unusual sighting showing the large animal casually looking at him.

However, it appears that the life-like peacock may actually just be stuffed.

He posted the image on Facebook shortly afterwards where it has attracted over 2,500 likes and hundreds of comments from equally surprised social media users.

Marco Valvolare said: “Bonkers.”

Natasha Simpson said: “My brain had such a hard time processing what this was a picture of.”

Tracy Brown said: “Blimey, and I thought a guy with a parrot on the bus was odd.”

Tansy Hawksley: “How is that peacock being so well behaved on the bus?”

Commenters expressed their surprise at seeing Peter’s viral post. (C) Facebook

Rummy Singh said: “Imagine you’re a f*king bird with all these absolute fantastic and majestic wings and you’re supposedly able to fly because you’re a bird but actually you have to just pay £1.50 on your oyster and sit on the bus for 10 times longer to get a mile away (as the crow flies) like some sort of sh**ty prole.”

While James Cropley joked: “The last time I got my c**k out on the bus I was arrested!”

Speaking today (WED), Peter, a selfie-employed merchant, said: “I jumped on the 55 bus and saw this peacock looking back at me in the face!

“It made me jump and I had to go to the back to take a picture.

Commenters cracked many jokes at seeing the peacock! (C) Peter Roche

“When the lady and her partner/friend got off the bus we realised there were actually two of the birds!

“This ruffled a few feathers!”

Responding to the image, peacock owner Anita said: “It was actually my friend who suggested taking the bus – I hadn’t even considered the public transport option for such classy birds.

“Anyway – it turned into a very cheerful little jaunt with lots of laughs and smiles shared with strangers. I might do this more often.”