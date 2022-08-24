A SCOTS teacher who “dragged” a primary school pupil along the floor has been found fit to teach by the regulatory body.

Rachel Wadsworth previously said she felt ashamed of leaving the youngster “terrified” during the incident at a school in South Lanarkshire in December 2017.

She had only ever partly admitted the allegation saying she didn’t realise the pupil was being pulled along as she was distracted with what was going on in her class.

Rachel Wadsworth.

Miss Wadsworth claimed she was holding the pupil’s arm to encourage them to come back into class and that during this the pupil was “pulled on their knees“.

The Scots teacher admitted she was ‘too eager’ to get back to the classroom and was “walking too quickly” at the time.

She later apologised to the pupil and said she felt ashamed of her actions.

Following an eleven day hearing into the incident, the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) found Miss Wadsworth still fit to teach on Tuesday.

Miss Wadsworth was being investigated by the regulatory body over several instances involving the same child and another pupil between November 2017 to December 2017.

She was accused of pulling the girl across the floor by their wrist during a lesson and also dragging the same pupil back into the classroom by their leg on a separate occasion.

On making their decision, Arthur Stewart, convener for the GTCS, said: “We find that the teacher is not currently impaired to teach and that a full decision will be given in writing within 28 days.”

She was found to have grabbed the same pupil by the arm and pushed them onto a chair.

Miss Wadsworth had spoken about the allegation of dragging the pupil back in March, saying: “I admit this in part, but there was no violent element to it.

“Pupil A ran out of the class.

“I took Mrs Dougall and went and got Pupil A.

“In the corridor I told the three pupils to stop and when they did I told the other two to carry on to the office.

“I told Pupil A not to not to go with them, then they collapsed to the ground.

“I took their hand, they needed a bit of encouragement to come back.

“I told them ‘up’ and that it was time for yoga.

“They crawled towards the class with me holding their hand.

“For five seconds my attention was diverted to what was happening in the class.

“I took a few steps forward and I heard them against the floor.

“Mrs Dougall said ‘you can’t do that’.

“I surmised that I walked with the child about one foot.

“On reflection I was too eager to get back to the class and I was walking too quickly.

“I was shocked that I pulled Pupil A on their knees.

“I fully accept that I walked them a couple of steps on their knees.

“I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to get distracted and I apologised to Pupil A.”

Miss Wadsworth also said she did not feel ready to take on the role at the Scots school.

She said: “I initially declined the role because of my lack of experience.

“I felt pressured to take the role in the class.

“When I first started the class management directed me to make changes after the way the class was previously run.

“Particularly after support staff raised the issues at a meeting.

“Being a new teacher, I would have much preferred to carry on the way things were.”

Miss Wadsworth added yesterday (TUE): “I felt alone and had to do everything myself, in order to avoid in the future I will wait for support staff and ask them to go with children.

“The issues have left a considerable impression on me.

“I now realise that in a management role I am too forthright, I need to work on my emotional intelligence.”

Miss Wadsworth told the GTCS how she had undertaken a number of courses to improve her understanding as a teacher including taking several courses in a vast array of subjects.

A representative from the church that she regularly attends also provided a character reference for the teacher, saying he’s been mentoring her for the past year.

Miss Wadsworth’s representative argued with the GTCS panel that they should “look forward to protect and not backwards to punish”.

