A SHOCKING video shows police officers slamming a punter to the ground before carrying another under their arms whilst he wriggles like a “worm”.

Punters watched outside the Station Tap pub in Wokingham, Berkshire, on Friday as police officers detained the two men.

The video shows a 20-year-old suspect sitting on the floor with his hands cuffed behind his back after being arrested for being “drunk and disorderly”.

Shocking video shows police slamming punter to ground before carrying other under arm whilst he wriggles like "worm" pic.twitter.com/2zFvbxeBdU — Deadline News (@deadlinenews) June 15, 2022

In the background, the other man, 28, seemingly confronts officers, before allegedly “obstructing a constable” and “beating” an emergency worker off camera.

The video cuts briefly before showing three police officers wrestling the older man, kicking his legs and slamming him to the ground.

Whilst police restrain the older man, from Caversham, Reading, officers attempt to bundle the younger suspect who is kicking and screaming.

Unsuccessful, one officer applies a restrainer to the suspects ankles to help immobilise the rowdy punter.

A final video shows four police officers carrying the man under their arms, whilst one holds his head as they trudge towards a large police van.

The 20-year-old man has since been released on bail whilst no further action has been taken against the 28-year-old.

One punter shared the video to TikTok on Sunday, writing: “Worm secured.”

The police were forced to cart out the second punter as he wriggled like a ‘worm’. Credit: @polishmeatman

The video has now collected over 1.4 million views with more than 56,000 likes and 2,000 comments from users who were mixed in their responses.

One user said: “Tell me it’s summer in England without telling me it’s summer in England.”

Another wrote: “Is it just people here in the UK that scream like they’re boiling in acid whenever handcuffs get put on them?”

A third commented: “Oh dear, and I remember when Wokingham used to be posh and the top place to live.”

Another replied: “This may not apply but just remember people can have disabilities like autism that can cause them to react like this so just think before you film.”

Speaking today the onlooker who filmed the video said: “From what I know police were called to reports of an assault.

“People I spoke to on the scene said they saw him run through the pub towards the back door where most of the filming took place, though I didn’t see this myself.

“What happened thereafter was just disorderly and resistant.

“The gentleman with a beard was trying very hard to obstruct justice.”

Speaking today a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police were called to the Station Tap Pub in Station Road, Wokingham at around 8.45pm on Friday.

“Officers attended and arrested a 20-year-old man from Reading on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

“He has been released on bail until 8 July.

“There was also a 28-year-old man from Caversham arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker and obstructing a constable in execution of their duty as stated in that article.

“No further action will be taken on either of those offences.

“Nobody has been charged.”