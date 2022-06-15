A VICTORIAN country house with its own working bell tower has gone on the market for £900,000.

Buyers will be able to ring the brass bell by pulling on a rope whenever they need to get the attention of family members – or wake up snoozing teenagers.

Iden Court in Tonbridge, Kent, was built around 1860 and boasts an array of original features including wooden beams and original fireplaces.

The building dates back to the 1860’s.

The four bedroom home was formerly owned by the eminent Hoare banking family and latterly by the Convent of the Good Shepherd.

It was converted to a school in the 1960’s before being turned into a residential dwelling in 1968.

An immaculate bell tower is located in a marble-floored extension where the rope is found.

Prospective buyers could use this to their advantage to round up the children for dinner or simply relish announcing the time.

The impeccable property also offers three sitting rooms including one with a full sized snooker table.

The home is set in approximately 0.7 acres of land

Estate agent Tyron Ash listed the property on the market this week for offers over £900,000.

They said: “An impeccable Victorian property in the sought after village location.

“This stunning period home dates back to circa 1860 and includes 3/4 bedrooms, a large main family bathroom and a bright kitchen including a mains gas fitted Aga oven.

“[It is] set within beautifully matured landscaped grounds, with approx. 0.7 of an acre.

“An Annex which has been partially converted with planning permission to convert/ extend.

Buyers will have their very own bell tower to wake snoozing teenagers.

“Two Impressive living/reception areas boasting original features such as wooden beams and a original fireplace.

“Also including a traditional period style office with wooden panelling and unique secret features.”

The average price for a home in Tonbridge is £458,146, according to property site Rightmove.