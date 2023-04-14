A MUM-TO-BE was left in stitches after spotting the Cookie Monster – alongside a host of other cartoon characters – in her latest pregnancy scan photo.

Angharad Murray from Rhymney, South Wales was at her latest growth scan appointment to monitor her unborn tot last week when she studied the photo and noticed a hilarious likeness.

The 41-year-old’s scan of her baby boy – due next month – shows the tot curled up next to a mass that bears a striking resemblance to either Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster or Muppet Kermit the Frog.

Angharad Murray was shocked to see the face looking back at her. Credit: Angharad Murray

The hairdresser now isn’t sure which of the many fictional characters the picture best represents, with social media users chipping in with a range of likenesses.

The image shows the baby scan with the baby’s head and stomach visible, alongside an indistinguishable figure above the belly.

The picture shows what appears to be two black eyes with a wide grinning smile and an arm held up next to the chin of the little boy.

The image actually shows the umbilical cord, but that hasn’t stopped people’s minds from running wild with hilarious comparisons.

Angharad’s neighbour Clare Burchell shared the snap to social media last week, writing: “This is my neighbour’s baby scan pic, either the Cookie Monster or Freddo is in there looking after her little man.”

Her post received over 5,000 likes with hundreds of comments from social media users left in stitches, who were quick to chip in with their own ideas of which character the umbilical cord resembled.

Pinku Leon Rojas said: “I say Cookie Monster.”

Ellie Ranger said: “Kermit.”

Andrea Richert-Walker said: “That’s a ninja turtle.”

Anja Bouman said: “This is all I see,” alongside an image of Baby Sinclair from hit 90s show Dinosaurs.

Speaking today, Angharad said: “I have been having growth scans because of my age and this was my second one.

“They told me everything was fine and then they gave me the picture, I didn’t actually look at it until I was waiting to see the doctor and then my first thought was that it looks like Kermit.

“I can now see the cookie monster as well but at first I thought it was a frog, I can’t stop looking at the picture, it makes me laugh.

“I see the Honey Monster as well and the comments that say about the dinosaur baby. It is also nice to see people who work in hospitals commenting that it’s actually the [umbilical] cord.”