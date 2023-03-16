A SCOTS photographer has shared an incredible set of images of a Highland cow standing amid a flurry of snow in Glen Nevis.

Fiona Campbell had been exploring the countryside with a friend near her hometown in Glen Nevis when she spotted a ginger-haired Highland cow standing in a field.

Pictured: Photographer Fiona Campbell. (C) Facebook

The photographer from Corpach, Scottish Highlands was keen to get some shots of the animal so pulled out her camera to grab some snaps.

Then, in a moment of magic, snow began to fall heavily over the field, creating a picture-perfect backdrop to the 43-year-old’s photos.

Images show a majestic-looking cow standing as the focal point of the photo, appearing to be walking into the photo from the right as he stares directly at the camera.

The photos looked magical. (C) Fiona Campbell

The cow’s eyes are shadowed by a thick fringe of red hair and his woolly coat is covered in sprinkles of snow as another member of the herd looks on from far behind, mirroring each other’s positions.

A wide image shows an incredible backdrop of Glen Nevis as Fiona’s muse looks over in awe at its magnificent height, with thick blankets of unblemished snow covering the mountaintops.

Bare trees line the bottom of the mountain in a symbol of the winter season.

One cow posed in front of Glen Nevis. (C) Fiona Campbell

A further image shows a cow hilariously approaching the camera head-first for a close-up as Fiona lies on the ground with a long-lens camera poking almost right into the cow’s nose.

Another image shows a cow covered in snow, with her black beady eyes delicately protected by the tangle of thick hair that has captured a smattering of light snowflakes.

In an incredible final image, the cow can be seen resting on the field and amongst marshy grass in a series of warm, vibrant colours as the cow’s ginger hair matches with the light coming from the sunset.

A Highland Cow looking into the camera. (C) Fiona Campbell

Fiona took to social media on Monday to share the photos, writing: “Fab day with the cows in Glen Nevis. They’re not shy”.

The images received over 2,000 likes and more than 120 comments from users left stunned by Fiona’s awe-inspiring snaps.

Fiona added in the comments: “We were careful not to get close to any young, they are normally gentle and I have spent time with this herd before.”

A Highland Cow covered in snow. (C) Fiona Campbell

Liz Bell wrote: “Beautiful animals and great weather to show them off.”

Brien Mcluskey commented: “Beautiful, Bonnie Scotland.”

Asia Grover said: “OMG, I want a cow so bad.”

Dix Harrison wrote: “These make me smile, brilliant.”

Jim Kerr commented: “Wonderful big beasts.”

Speaking today, Fiona said: “The cows are in Glen Nevis, so very close to home and I have photographed them in snow before so I had a friend visit who loves them.

A Highland Cow sitting down. (C) Fiona Campbell

“I took him to see them and it started to snow when we were there so I just had to take the shots. The magic was when the sun backlit the cow and the snow, really beautiful moment.

“It’s always lovely when something you create speaks to other people – such a privilege to have something I created do well. It’s very humbling.”

Highland cows are the oldest breed of cattle in the world and can often be seen roaming the Scottish Highlands, where they are protected in even the harshest of climates by their long woolly hair.