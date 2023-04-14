Martin Compston reveals time he ‘s**t himself’ as gecko jumped at him

MARTIN Compston has told of the time he “heard himself scream for the first time” – after a gecko popped out of his car’s air conditioning vent.

The Scots actor recalled the story to fellow Scot and broadcaster Gordon Smart on the pair’s Restless Natives podcast on Friday.

The 38-year-old revealed how he “s**t himself” when he looked over at his passenger side air vent while he was driving his car in Las Vegas, Nevada only to be met with the face of a little gecko.

The Line of Duty star was left red-faced when he let out a blood-curdling scream after the tiny critter launched itself at him.

Recalling the incident, Compston said: “I heard myself properly scream for the first time,” to which co-host Smart, 43, laughs and prompts: “Go on, do the scream.”

Smart is then left creasing as Compston lets out a high-pitched, warbling scream reminiscent of a wail from a slapstick cartoon.

Compston continues: “You know that way when you’re driving I went ‘Did I just see something out of the corner of my eye?’

“I saw in the passenger like a wee something coming in and out of the passenger air conditioning

“A f***ing gecko came out.”

Smart is left stunned as Compston assures him the tale is true, before revealing: “[The Gecko] looked at me and then jumped across the thing at me in the car.”

Compston then recreates the scream he let out as Smart joins him in an impression of the hilariously bizarre noise.

The Rig star Compston adds: “I s**t myself.”

This leads co-host Gordon Smart to enquire: “How big was this wee fella?”

Martin Compston recalled how he was terrified by the gecko. Credit: TikTok/Restless Natives

Compston gestures with his fingers and retorts: “About that, you see them on the walls and that over here.

“I don’t know, maybe…”

Celtic-daft Compston then begins to chuckle before composing himself and claiming the length of the gecko to be eight inches.

He says: “About eight inches or thereabouts.”

This causes both Compston and Hibs fan Smart to collapse into fits of laughter at the cheeky innuendo.

Compston has lived in Las Vegas since 2019 after purchasing a £300,000 mansion in the resort city with American wife Tianna Flynn.

Compston’s Restless Natives podcast is named after the cult Scottish film starring Joe Mullaney and Vincent Friell who played Ronnie and Will – the restless natives who rob tourist buses.

Launched in August 2022, the podcast sees Smart and Compston meet on a weekly basis to share hilarious stories from the past, present and future of their careers.