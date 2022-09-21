HOUSE-BROWSERS have been left baffled by a bizarre surprise photo amongst a set of property listing images.

The three-bedroom, terraced property in Ton Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf appears to be just like most regular family homes on the market.

Included in the listing images online are photographs of a clean and tidy living room, neat bedrooms and a small kitchen area.

This property had a surprising picture added to the listing. Credit: Property Plus

However, included in the snaps is a photograph showing the back garden area – featuring a large canine friend on its hind legs appearing perplexed as to who is in its house.

A smaller dog believed to be a Jack Russell faces away from the camera while the larger brown dog peers inside the back door window with one of its paws down.

People have been left both baffled as to why the image made the cut in the property listing in the first place.

Posting the link on social media, one person posted a laughing face emoji, writing: “Not sure why the agents felt this was a good photo to include?”

Another commented: “Who doesn’t like to see pets, if nothing else it will warn the prospective buyer that the place will smell of wet dog.”

While a third added: “At least it will be easy to see the dog in the garden.”

The dogs featured in the property listing. Credit: Property Plus

Estate agents Property Plus posted the listing online yesterday for offers over £125,000.

Making no mention of the dog, they said: “This is a renovated and modernised, three bedroom, mid-terrace property situated here in one of the most sought after side streets of Ton Pentre.

“It offers immediate access to the village with all its amenities and facilities including schools at all levels, rail and bus connections, social venues and outstanding walks.

“This property is ideal for a first time buyer and will be sold including all fitted carpets, floor covering, light fittings, blinds, curtains, curtain poles, fixtures and fittings.

“It provides generous family-sized accommodation with zero maintenance garden to rear and excellent access.

“Home briefly comprises entrance hallway, spacious lounge/diner, fitted kitchen. bathroom/WC and three generous sized double bedrooms.”