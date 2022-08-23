REVOLTING images show a mouldy burger that a McDonald’s customer claims she was served from one of their fast food restaurants.

Rachel Hetherington said she was just about to take a bite of her £5.39 Spicy Spanish Stack burger two weeks ago when she noticed green mould on the corner of the bun.

The 38-year-old benefits advisor had ordered meals for her family from their local McDonald’s branch in Yardley, Birmingham – but claims all three burger buns had mould on them.

The bun was covered in mould. Credit: Rachel Hetherington

An image shows Rachel’s burger showcasing what appears to be a large amount of black and light coloured mould gathering in the corner.

A slice of cheese is shown poking out from inside the bun alongside some lettuce.

The bottom of the bun also shows another scatter of black fungi next to sesame seeds.

Rachel said she ended up binning all of her family’s meals after being put off by the grim discovery.

Speaking today, Rachel said: “I was horrified when I saw the mould on the burger bun.

“If we hadn’t spotted the mould, one of us would have taken a bite as all three burgers were full of mould.

“I don’t expect Michelin starred food from McDonald’s but I do expect the food to be fit for human consumption, it was only fit for the bin.

The order came from this McDoanld’s in Yardley. Credit: Google Maps

“We have complained to McDonald’s and JustEat as they were delivering the food to us.

“JustEat offered less than £6 as a refund and McDonald’s themselves sent us a voucher for £10 off when we spend £10 either in a restaurant or on their app.

“We spent over £40 on that meal with three large meals, chicken nuggets and sides and dips but the only thing we consumed were the drinks as everything else was in the same bag as the rotten mouldy burgers.

“People say McDonald’s doesn’t rot or go off.

“This proves clearly that it does. It is disgusting and I won’t be eating at McDonald’s again anytime soon.”

