A SHOCKING video shows a petty motorist erratically swerving across the road to block motorcyclists from passing.

The dangerous Ford Ranger driver was captured appearing to try and intimate the bikers near Mansfield in Nottinghamshire earlier this month.

Video shows the large white pickup truck trundling down the road with two motorbikers’ close behind.

The reckless motorist is then shown purposely trying to block the two bikers from passing as they slow down and swerve across behind.

As the bikers try to squeeze past, the truck continues and turns sharply, blocking them each time from passing.

At one point one of the bikers tries to squeeze through a small gap to get past but the pickup truck jolts towards them again – almost squeezing the biker against a metal barrier at the side of the road.

Shocked motorist Gill Smith, 44, posted the video to Facebook later on that day.

Speaking today, she said: “There’s no justifiable reason for this appalling driving.

“I was very impressed by the reaction from the motorbike riders, who stayed calm throughout.”

The clip has attracted over 1,200 views and dozens of comments from shocked social media users.

One said: “The guy’s obviously got mental issues, or his wife won’t let him have a bike.”

Another wrote: “He’s playing a dangerous game, report him to the police.”

A third commented: “Definitely needs reporting to the police. Hopefully he loses his licence and gets a big hefty fine, it’s the least he deserves.”

A fourth added: “What a first class k**b that wants reporting, who knows what he will do next.”

While one person merely said: “What a twat.”