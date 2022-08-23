A MORRISONS customer was shocked after ordering delicious-looking poached eggs and avocado on toast from the supermarket café – and being served up what looks more like “mushy peas”.

Carla McManus couldn’t believe her eyes when she was served the £4.25 meal from the branch in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Wednesday.

The unimpressed customer was taken in by tantalising images from the menu showing poached egg sitting on top of chunky spoonfuls of avocado on thick toast.

The £4.25 dish looked delicious on the menu.

Gooey orange yoke runs over the appealing meal which is also garnished with parsley and pepper.

However, the dish arrived looking nothing like what was advertised – and more like runny mushy peas laying on thinner slices of bread.

Two poached eggs have been placed in the middle of the green mush while no seasoning appears to be added.

Carla also claims her breakfast was served up with an additional extra that she didn’t want – a human hair.

She shared the images showing the “reality” of the meal on Facebook on Wednesday, writing: “I don’t normally post negatively about businesses because we all have our off days but I felt a little Instagram vs reality post was needed.

What Carla was served looked nothing like the picture advertised.

“What the f**k.”

Social media users left comments on the post after being left disgusted by the unappetising meal.

Pamela McKie said: “Boak! False advertising at its best!”

Mark McDaid said: “Aw no man, that’s horrendous looking.”

Maryanne Mccormack said: “This genuinely looks like mushy peas.”

Lee Wilson said: “Omg that looks awful.”

And Samantha Ward said: “Omg, false advertisement.”