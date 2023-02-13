A SCOTS football club has shared a hilarious attempt at getting a free shirt from a cheeky punter claiming to be a “British YouTuber”.

Loch Ness FC have previously gained massive attention for their incredible black and gold kits which usually feature the legendary Loch Ness Monster in some form.

Now, the Fortrose, Highlands based club have shared the private message they were sent on Tuesday from someone named Stephen Robinson, requesting free gear.

The Twitter exchange. Image courtesy of Twitter/Loch Ness FC.

The message read “Hello, I’m a British YouTuber who is doing an experiment to see if I can get free shirts from all over Europe.

“If you send the shirt, I will promote your club to my 150k subscribers, please respond if you’re interested in sending a shirt and I will send you the information to send the shirt.”

The North Caledonian Football League club then responded: “Would you mind us asking to check out your YouTube channel? Just for confirmation?”

Stephen then said: “Sure, the channel’s called footy adventures.”

Loch Ness FC then hilariously struck back with: “Stephen, we know Sam North from Footy Adventures. He did an episode on us.

“If you just asked us for a free kit without lying you never know what could’ve happened.”

The chancer then responded by attaching a picture of Loch Ness FC’s black and gold home shirt – which features an outline of Scotland – saying: “Sorry had to give it a try. You still selling this shirt though?”

The club posted screenshots of the exchange to social media on Wednesday with the caption: “If you don’t buy a ticket, you won’t win the raffle.”

The post has received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from amused users.

Sam North – the real YouTuber behind Footy Adventures – commented, joking: “Shirts so good people will commit identity fraud to bag one.”

Another quipped: “Well it appears Stephen Robinson is a bit of a chancing b*d.”

A third joked: “I’m Spartacus.”

A fourth user wrote: “That shirt is banging to be fair. But no excuse for lying.”

Speaking today, a spokesperson for Loch Ness FC said: “We received a message from this account on our Instagram account.

“Naturally these messages need to be met with skepticism until the identity of the account can be confirmed.

“I personally had a good laugh at this as we have had similar requests, but never someone pretending to be someone else.

“Never mind someone that is known to our club and vice versa.

“We have actually had Sam up to our park where he featured one of his videos on his channel regarding our club and its kits where we gifted him a couple to thank him for his interest.

“So the account holder who messaged us was just a chancer. But in today’s economy and cost of living crisis, we can understand people shooting their shot.

“Especially considering the retail price of football shirts these days. We just had to share it as a bit of tongue and cheek.

“All being said, it’s just a bit of banter isn’t it. I think Sam North realized this also.”

The Loch Ness Football Club home jersey can be found on their website, retailing for £49.99.

Their 2020 season shirts were even shared by Match of the Day with the caption: “Loch Ness FC have one of the best football shirts we have ever seen!”