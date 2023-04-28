JOHNNIE Walker on Princes Street has created a new edition of its whisky tasting experiences to mark Deaf Awareness Week.

The event, which takes place on May 5th, will have assistance from British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters from Deaf Action.

Guests will enjoy a 90-minute tasting led by a whisky specialist alongside a BSL interpreter for Deaf Awareness Week, which takes place between May 1st and May 7th.

Johnnie Walker was recently awarded Best Whisky Experience in the World by Whisky Magazine.

The Whisky Explorers: British Sign Language Edition will offer those using BSL a chance to enjoy a specially curated sensory experience at the venue.

Guests will be taken on a 90-minute exploration of Scotland’s liquid landscape, sampling a collection of drams from iconic regions including Islay, the Highlands and Speyside.

They will also have the opportunity to savour a very special Lowland grain whisky, exclusive to Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

This new experience is the start of regular opportunities for the deaf community created by the team at Johnnie Walker.

The business worked with Euan’s Guide to ensure the building and its various experiences are fully accessible.

The venue is fitted with an induction loop system for those who use hearing aids.

This new tutored tasting, which is due to be rolled out throughout the year, is another stride forward for the experience’s inclusivity goals.

Johnnie Walker has worked closely with Deaf Action and a native BSL using consultant to ensure the experience is tailored to the needs of deaf BSL users and those hard of hearing.

Tony Bradford, Johnnie Walker Princes Street experience team, said: “We have worked closely with groups and charity organisations since before our doors were even open to ensure we are as accessible and welcoming to all communities.

“From offering complimentary tickets for carers, as well as the installation of our ground floor Changing Places toilet, we pride ourselves on being able to cater for guests who may have different access requirements.

“It’s been brilliant working with the Deaf Action team to create this bespoke, top-notch whisky experience for those using BSL.

“No stone has been left unturned in our planning and we look forward to continuing our journey to ensure Johnnie Walker Princes Street can be enjoyed by all.”

Lauren McAnna, Community Services Manager at Deaf Action, said: “In today’s world, businesses must be aware of the various markets they are catering for, and Johnnie Walker Princes Street have done just that.

“The commitment from the team to making this the best experience possible for those using BSL, has been extremely heartening.

“We look forward to continuing the relationship and creating more experiences for deaf and hard of hearing groups going forward.”