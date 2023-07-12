INBETWEENERS star James Buckley has revealed he still loves hearing insults from the show, admitting it’s amazing that “complete strangers” are always pleased to see him on the street.

The 35-year-old became a British icon in the late 2000s for his portrayal of foul-mouthed compulsive liar Jay Cartwright in Channel 4’s hit show The Inbetweeners.

The sitcom focused on the lives of four teenage boys in their final years of high school and became hugely popular, with many of the hilarious one-liners gaining a place in British pop culture.

In an interview with Heat World last month, Buckley reminisced over the infamous scene from series two that saw him lean out the window of pal Simon’s beat-up yellow Fiat.

Buckley, in character as crude Jay, then hilariously shouts “bus w***ers” at a queue of strangers waiting at a bus stop, much to the delight of his friends.

The insult has since become one of the most quoted moments on the show, proven by the fact that Buckley revealed he is still called a “bus w***er” by fans of the series to this day.

In an interview on the red carpet at the premiere for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Buckley smirks as he says: “I get ‘bus w***er’ a lot. It happens every single day of my life still.”

“I think we stopped making that – I think the last film was ten years ago.”

He can then be seen smiling in disbelief as he says: “People are still into it – it’s amazing.

“Here’s my life for you. I walk down the street every single day and complete strangers are pleased to see me. It’s incredible.

“It’s absolutely incredible.”

Pictured: Inbetweeners star James Buckley. (C) Heatworld UK.

The clip was shared to social media last month with the simple caption: “Legend.”

The interview has since received over 531,100 likes and more than 3,450 comments from fans left delighted by Buckley’s revelation.

One person wrote: “Inbetweeners was just iconic, never gets old.”

Another said: “The fact he has the same haircut is hilarious.”

A third commented: “I love how he genuinely became the character he wished he was, like Jay would die to be a celebrity and have his life, yet he’s still humble about it.”

Another added: “Embracing his iconic line, taking it for what it is. That’s why he’ll always be loved. That appreciation for the public will keep him and his family fed for life.”

A fifth joked: “Alright, Jay. Exaggerating again. Joke, I love the Inbetweeners. I still use the quote ‘friend’ and thumbs up regularly.”