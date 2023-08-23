A CAKE-MAKING business has gone viral after crafting a hilariously honest divorce celebration cake.

One Stop Cake Shop and Balloons, in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire have produced thousands of cakes over their 21-year history.

Despite this, the shop received a unique order recently from a customer looking to commiserate a marriage gone wrong.

Divorce cake. Credits: Facebook.

An image shows the cake moulded as a red broken heart complete with a ball-and-chain that has been cut apart with the piped icing writing below it reading: “I do, I did, I’m done. Divorced at last.”

The black cake board carries the cheeky slogan: “Finally free.”

The company shared the creation to social media this month writing: “She does, she did, she’s done.

“Divorce cake made for a lovely lady last week, this was a vanilla sponge, filled with vanilla buttercream and jam, covered with a white chocolate ganache.

The post received more than 400,000 likes and over 29,000 comments from social-media users who were impressed with what they saw.

Sam Hodgson wrote: “Can you do a male version of this?”

Joan Roe commented: “Lovely cake, too late for me, married 51 years. [I] might as well do the whole course.”

Jayne Taylor wrote: “Brilliant idea.”

Martina Hlavata replied: “Looks lovely. The message is just right.”

One Stop Cake Shop and Balloons replied: “Thanks for all the love on this one. We can now officially say ‘We Make Cakes for ALL Occasions.'”

Speaking today One Stop Cake Shop and Balloons said: “It was just a normal cake order. The customer asked if we’d make a cake for her divorce party.

“We said yes as she had a picture of the design she wanted. We made the cake taking inspiration from her picture.

“It took about an hour and half to two hours to decorate the cake, not including the baking time.

“We are amazed by the reaction really; we cannot believe how big the reaction was to this cake.

“We’ve never seen anything like this. Many thanks to everyone that reacted and all the messages we have received.

“She was happy with the cake when she collected it.”