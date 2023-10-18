Baker unveils incredible five-tier Barbie-themed birthday cake

A BAKER has unveiled her latest creation in celebration of her own birthday – an incredible five-tier Barbie-themed birthday cake.

Alicia Brown baked the gigantic pink cake last week in celebration of her birthday, after feeling inspired by the Barbie blockbuster released earlier this year, featuring Margot Robbie in the lead role.

The 36-year-old’s baked behemoth took an astonishing 15 hours to create – and three rewatches of her favourite film to ensure the decor served as an accurate depiction of the doll world.

Impressive footage shows the hot pink cake – which stands at a whopping 3.6 feet tall – placed delicately on Alicia’s kitchen table.

Working from top to bottom, the top tier shows a pink candle figurine on the cake which reads: “Happy birthday”.

Three pieces of pink and cream cards can be seen folded into the shape of seashells and covered in bright pink glitter.

The tier below appears to be a replica of Barbie’s shoe cupboard, with scattered shoes around the ‘floor’ and small edible pink balloons dotted around the sides.

A strawberry flavoured ice cream made from icing can also be spotted as well as a light pink ribbon surrounding the tier.

The next tier appears to be an ice cream room, where a pink checkered counter made from icing holds various utensils and kitchen appliances.

Meanwhile, a portrait of Barbie hands on the ‘wall’ of the room and a white ledge can be seen holding vari-coloured ice cream glasses.

A pink Barbie bag, pink heels and a white summer hat can also be seen creatively dangling off the side of the tier.

The next tier spells out Alicia’s name on the ‘wall’ of the room as many more unique items known to Barbie fans can be seen dotted around, including the well-known Barbie brush and Barbie accessories.

However, perhaps the most interesting part of the design is the cake holder itself, which appears to be a replica of the Barbie world seen in the film.

Pictured: Baker Alicia Brown. (C) Alicia Brown/Facebook.

Around the board, there is a tall pink lighthouse on a sandy beach whilst next to it sits a huge purple fish tail diving into waves made of icing, and beach balls sat at the ready.

Behind the beach area of the board is a white picket fence and a sign which reads: “Barbie”.

To the other side of the cake board is Barbie’s garden, complete with green icing grass, a pink table with a chess board, and Barbie’s swimming pool with a large pink letter ‘B’ in the centre of it.

A yellow path can be seen leading to the bottom tier of the cake as well as a desert road where Margot Robbie’s character was notably seen driving to the ‘real’ world in her classic pink car.

Cacti decorate the sides of the road as well as palm trees.

Alicia took to social media earlier this month to share her incredible creation, writing: “My Barbie birthday cake for this weekend.

“It’s my own cake, so luckily, I didn’t have to transport it anywhere (I have now taken the top three tiers off so I can take them to a restaurant tomorrow).

“It took a while to make all the little bits (I made them whilst watching the Barbie movie three times but decorating and putting it together took around [15] hours, so not too bad.

“I honestly wouldn’t even know what to charge, mainly because I don’t think anyone in their right mind would pay the amount it probably should be priced at (I know I wouldn’t, and I know how much work goes into them).”

The post received over 64,000 likes and more than 7,000 comments from fans left stunned by Alicia’s incredible creation.

Hannah Rae Jackson wrote: “Impressed is an understatement. I am actually intimidated by this cake in the best way possible. I am in awe of this cake. Wow. I just…bravo.”

Madison Kay Tapio joked: “You missed the opportunity to call it a ‘mojo dojo casa cake.’

Amber Nicole Soileau commented: “This looks like it could easily out-price an extravagant wedding cake.”

Melissa Mary-Lynn Ekstrom added: “Happy birthday. You’re insanely talented. You could make some serious money if you sold these. Wow.”

Speaking to Alicia today, she said: “It was for my birthday. I made it myself – I didn’t get it made.

“It took about 15 hours altogether, so not too bad at all. I think I watched the Barbie film three times, making the cake for inspiration.

“It was a five-tier extra-tall Barbie-themed cake with hundreds of edible decorations because I absolutely loved the Barbie movie.

“Everyone loved the cake and it went so mad on social media, I couldn’t keep up with the comments, messages and friend requests after.

“My husband was happy to take bits off and eat it (he enjoyed munching on cowboy hats and roller blades).”