A YOUNG woman with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is aiming to fund specialised treatment of her debilitating condition through a £60,000 GoFundMe campaign.

Massooma Naqvi was diagnosed with OCD and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) when she was in her early teens, which led to her developing eating disorders, agoraphobia and chronic depression.

Pictured: Masooma (C) Bilal Naqva

The 19-year-old’s condition forced her to drop out of university and has become so extreme that she can no longer touch surfaces without disposable gloves, and washes her hands more than 30 times a day.

Masooma and her family are now hoping to raise the £60,000 for a specalist 12-week treatment program under private healthcare at the Nightingale Hospital in London.

Masooma has said that her plea comes after NHS Healthcare Team were unable to refer her to an OCD specialist.

Masooma’s brother Bilal Naqva set up the GoFundMe campaign last month in an attempt to fund the treatment, as well as bring awareness to the condition.

Bilal wrote in the fundraiser: “We, as a family, cannot bear to see Masooma struggle like this any longer and after a private psychiatric consultation, Masooma has been recommended inpatient treatment in a full hospitalisation programme.

The family claim that the NHS are unable to provide the specialist healthcare for OCD.. (C) Bilal Naqva

“Due to Masooma’s multiple diagnoses and the already enormous delay in receiving the appropriate therapy, Masooma’s OCD has deteriorated to such an extent that it is no longer manageable.

“This means she now requires treatment as an inpatient in a residential/hospital setting at a specialist OCD treatment facility; one of which is the Nightingale Hospital in London, and the other option being the OCD Institute at the McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts.

“In order to overcome OCD, fears must be faced rather than avoided.

“The go-to treatment for OCD, Exposure, and Response Prevention (ERP), actually focuses on facing your obsessions in a gradual way so that you can break the cycle of OCD.

“Masooma has been extremely proactive and has sought treatment through the NHS and privately, by fully complying with a cocktail of prescribed medications with intolerable side effects including multiple trials of different combinations of antidepressants, antipsychotics, as well ketamine infusion to try and get to grips with her obsessional thoughts.

Pictured: Nightingale Hospital, London. (C) Google Maps

“[However it has been] unfortunately to no benefit thus far.

“We, as Masooma’s family, have decided to start this fundraiser to help cover the cost of her treatment and related expenses as she can’t provide for herself due to not being able to work.

“Today, we find ourselves at a crucial juncture in her journey, and with minimal funds of our own, we are humbly asking for contributions to help Masooma overcome a long stretch of unbelievable psychological and pre-existing physical challenges.

“Thank you so, so much for any assistance you may be able to provide.

“We believe in Masooma and are absolutely optimistic that, with the right treatment, your gift will help Masooma emerge from this stronger than ever, insha’Allah (God-willing).

“Please share with your family and friends as much as you can to help raise awareness and give Masooma the best chance to get through this.”

Since its creation, the fundraiser has received donations totalling £8,390 thus far, with many sharing heartfelt messages for Masooma.

A YOUNG woman with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is aiming to fund specialised treatment of her debilitating condition through a £60,000 GoFundMe campaign. Massooma Naqvi was diagnosed with OCD and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) when she was in her early teens, which led to her developing eating disorders, agoraphobia and chronic depression. The 19-year-old’s condition forced her to drop out of university and has become so extreme that she can no longer touch surfaces without disposable gloves, and washes her hands more than 30 times a day. Masooma and her family are now hoping to raise the £60,000 for a specalist 12-week treatment program under private healthcare at the Nightingale Hospital in London.

Hanan Hazime said: “I also suffer from OCD and have struggled to obtain treatment here in Canada. My heart goes out to this young lady and her family.

“May Allah provide healing.”

Saima Ahmed said: “May Allah swt (peace be upon Him) give Masooma shifa (healing) and ease her suffering, Ameen.

“It’s so sad to see, we pray Masooma receives the treatment she needs as quickly as possible.

Zaryab Hussain said: “May Allah get you better soon, ameen.”

Bilal posted an update last Wednesday, writing: “Salaam Everyone, We’d like to thank you all for the immense support and generosity you have shown with your responses and donations in such a short time.

“We have received so many private and public messages of support from people all over wanting to reach out and offer advice to Masooma and others that are also seeking guidance for their loved ones suffering from OCD and similar mental health disorders.

“I will endeavour to reply back to each and every one of you as soon as I can. Please do keep us in your prayers and continue sharing this campaign with others as much as possible.

“May Allah bless you all. Bilal and Masooma.”

To donate, please visit: https://gofund.me/e9ff5149