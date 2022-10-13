Fire walk fundraiser for children’s charity

Charity who support African children who need surgery invites locals to take part in once in a life time experience

A DUNDEE charity is offering locals the unique opportunity to tick firewalking off their bucket list – all in aid of a worthwhile cause.

Kids Operating Room [KidsOR] is welcoming members of the public to its Dundee HQ on 26 October for a once-in-a-lifetime firewalking experience, which will involve walking across burning embers, barefoot. All proceeds raised will go towards transforming paediatric surgery in low- and middle-income countries.

The event will offer supporters a chance to visit the charity’s centre for global operations, tour the life-saving facilities and get a real sense of the impact this vital fundraising will have– all while seeing the incredible work that the charity is achieving around the world, from right at the heart of the city.

Rachel Cram, Fundraising Manager, said: “The funds raised from the firewalk will go directly towards transforming operating rooms, creating dedicated and welcoming spaces for children’s surgery while building sustainable healthcare systems.

“A single operation costs £75 which is why events like this are fundamental to our fundraising calendar so we can continue making a real difference in hospitals across Africa and Latin America.

“This event will not only be raising funds to support life changing work but it will also give members of the public the chance to tick off a thrilling bucket list item. Firewalks are designed to help redefine fear and overcome what you didn’t think was possible – a message that we value at KidsOR.

“KidsOR will not stop until every child can access safe surgery and by taking part in this fundraiser, we can bring lifesaving care closer to home for the children we serve. We are looking forward to seeing a host of dedicated participants putting their best foot forward and walking the walk in aid of such a worthwhile cause!”

The firewalk will take place on 26 October 2022 between 6pm and 8pm at 86 Kingsway East Dundee DD4 8SL and is an accessible activity for all of the family aged 14 and above.

The endurance challenge is being run by Scottish firewalking expert, Karen Sterling, who has completed over 2000 firewalks in her lifetime. Registration costs £15, with participants challenged to raise a further £75 in sponsorship for KidsOR initiatives.

KidsOR work with Ministries of Health, hospitals and local teams to install and equip state-of-the-art children’s Operating Rooms and surgical units and currently operate in more than 40 countries.

The charity builds high-quality paediatric Operating Rooms and trains surgeons so they can go on to care for their own nation’s children.

For more information on KidsOR, please visit: www.KidsOR.org