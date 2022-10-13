A SUPPORT worker for adults has been struck off the register after stealing over £100 from an elderly resident.

Donna Bain was convicted of theft and fraud in Paisley Sherriff Court in August 2020 and has now been found to have broken The Regulation of Care (Scotland) Act 2001.

The 60-year-old worked as a residential support worker for adults in Paisley, and was found to have financially exploited an elderly resident in her care, after stealing two bank cards on 18 July 2018.

The SSSC chose to not reveal the workplace of Bain but added that she was found to have committed fraud, pretending to have authorisation to use the bank cards of elderly residents, on 18 July 2018.

It was found that Bain had accumulated up to £115.32 from using the stolen bank cards, causing “additional stress” to the elderly residents in her care.

As a result of her actions, Bain was penalised with the removal of her registration from the SSSC Register.

The Scottish Social Services panel noted that Bain showed remorse but that it would not be suitable for her to remain on the register due to the severity of the conviction.

The charges to Bain stated that: “On 19 July 2018 at [REDACTED], Paisley you did steal two bank cards in the name of ZZ, an [REDACTED] there.

“On various occasions on 19 July 2018 at [REDACTED] Paisley and elsewhere you did repeatedly present a debit card owned by ZZ, c/o [REDACTED], and did pretend to staff members at various shop premises, that you were authorised to use same to pay for purchases, the truth being that you were not so authorised and did thus induce said staff.”

The SSSC said: “in light of the above your fitness to practise is impaired because of your convictions as set out in allegations 1.a. and 1.b.

“You proceeded to use one of those bank cards to make contactless purchases for your own financial gain. Your behaviour was dishonest and falls far below the standards of practice expected of registered social services workers.

“The behaviour concerned is extremely serious in that you were convicted of fraud and theft. The behaviour caused direct financial harm to a [REDACTED].

“The behaviour leading to the convictions was not isolated but involved multiple instances of dishonest behaviour. Crimes involving an element of dishonesty such as fraud and theft cannot be easily remediated, if at all.

“Although you have admitted the offences, tendered a guilty plea and cooperated with the SSSC’s investigation, limited insight has been shown. The behaviour is highly likely to cause concern to members of the public.

“The behaviour relates to the theft and fraudulent use of a [REDACTED] bank card. You had access to the bank card by virtue of your employment and abused the trust placed in you by your Page 3 of 5 employer and colleagues.

“During your employment, you would have also had access to the bank cards of vulnerable people who use services. If any acts of financial misconduct were to be repeated at work, vulnerable people who use services and/or social service colleagues could be placed at risk of financial exploitation.

“The SSSC considers a Removal Order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”