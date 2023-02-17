A HOUSE cluttered with junk and accompanied by the “worst property video ever” has appeared on the market for just £20,000 – and buyers will have to clean up the previous owner’s “farming” activities.

The two-bed home in Oldham, Greater Manchester was placed on the market by estate agents McHugh and Co late last month and shows rooms piled with rubbish.

Buckets of soil and what look to be cannabis leaves can also be seen strewn throughout, giving a glimpse into the previous tenant’s hobbies.

Pictures show the yellow walls of the exterior of the messy abode, tinged with green mould and a chipped black awning resting above the front door.

However, as the photos progress, the house looks to get worse, with a barely distinguishable blue kitchen littered with DVD boxes, appliances, wires and boxes of garden equipment strewn throughout.

The white ceramic sink can also be seen in the far-right corner, plugged with rows of wires and unidentifiable bags of rubbish.

Pictured: The kitchen. (C) McHugh Co.

A similarly painted living room shows multiple black buckets of mud and dirt scattered around the floor whilst a thin white sheet covers the window, in an attempt to trap smells from the buckets of dirt.

A collection of broken sticks, wires, a rusted fan and various other bric-a-brac cover the other half of the room.

What can only be assumed to be the master bedroom is a cave of plain bedding, as duvets and clothing cover the room, creating a fort-like appearance which barricades any visitors.

The bathroom appears to be the cleanest of all the rooms, with the bath remaining a near pearly-white colour, while the toilet has dirt nestled at the foot of it.

Pictured: A spare room with buckets of dirt, giving a “farm” appearance. (C) McHugh & Co.

Hilariously, the advert also includes a video which offers a virtual walkthrough of the house – except many rooms are left plunged in darkness, hiding their contents whilst whimsical music plays throughout.

The house’s price was set at a meagre £20,000 – a whopping £264,746 cheaper than the average price of a home in Greater Manchester.

Estate agents McHugh and Co wrote in the description: “Situated off Near Birches Parade, close to local shopping and a short drive from the amenities available in Oldham Town Centre.

“A semi-detached house requiring modernisation with accommodation arranged on two floors believed to comprise.”

Pictured: One of the bedrooms. (C) McHugh & Co.

The property has since been taken off the market but many have been left baffled by the advert.

One house-hunter shared the advert on Friday, joking: “For the green-fingered among you”.

One person wrote on the post: “This one gets my vote for the worst property video ever. Better with the sound on.”

Another said: “Must have been loads of lights when they were growing, could have left them.”

A third commented: “The video is ridiculous. Goes into some rooms without even turning on the lights or opening the curtains.

“You can’t see a thing. Where you can see the floor – you can see the remains of the previous residents’ ‘farming activities’.”

A fourth added: “I think there was a light on in the bathroom so not sure why they didn’t turn on the lights or pull down the blackout blinds.”