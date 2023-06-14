HEARTWARMING footage shows the moment Harry Styles hands a youngster the microphone to belt out the intro to one of his most popular songs at a concert.

The 29-year-old had spotted a young fan at the front of his crowd during a performance in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Tuesday, holding a sign aloft.

Young Mila Jolie’s sign read “Come on Harry, we want to say goodnight to you”, which is the opening line to his hit song As It Was, and was originally said by Styles’ goddaughter Ruby Winston.

Video captured by concertgoer Silke Wester shows Styles noticing ten-year-old Mila’s sign, before picking her out for a very special job to close his show.

The adorable footage shows Styles, dressed in pink trainers, blue trousers and a pink cardigan as he walks across the stage to address Mila, who is presented with a microphone by a stagehand.

He then says: “Are you ready, Mila?”

Mila replies sweetly: “Yes.”

The crowd can be heard fawning over her as a cameraman takes a photo of Mila getting ready for her big moment.

Pictured (L to R): Mila Jolie with mum Neneh van Leeuwen. (C) Silke Wester

Styles then gently turns around and pulls a heart pin off his jacket before handing it to a second stagehand who runs over to deliver it to the eager youngster.

He says to Mila: “That’s for you.”

He then encourages Mila to say the line, assuring her: “We’re not gonna go until you’re ready.”

Mila nervously holds the microphone, before Styles runs across to the other side of the stage in preparation as he asks Mila for a final time if she is ready.

Mila agrees as Styles repeats: “You don’t have to be nervous. We’re not gonna go until you’re ready.”

Mila then musters up her courage as she belts into the microphone: “Come on, Harry. I wanna say goodnight to you.”

Pictured: Styles fan Silke Wester. (C) Silke Wester/@hahasilke

The crowd roars as Styles celebrates, before the backing track for As it Was kicks in and the venue begins to bounce.

Silke, 26, who caught the entire interaction on her phone posted the footage on social media yesterday.

She wrote: “The cutest little fan saying goodnight to Harry on his last show in Amsterdam.”

The post received over 299,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments as fans shared their love for the global superstar.

One person wrote: “This moment was adorable”.

Another said: “Jesus Christ, this man is a treasure. So genuine and kind.”

A third commented: “Creating core memories”.

A fourth added: “This is why I love him. My obsession started just over a year ago as an older fan and it continues with moments like this.”

Speaking to Silke today, she said: “There’s a segment in the show where Harry chooses some signs to interact with that fans brought, usually they are about coming out, relationship questions, or other fun bits.

“There was a little girl with the sign ‘Come on Harry I wanna say goodnight to you.’

“Harry noticed and told her that he would be coming back to her as he had a very ‘special job’ for her to do at the end of the evening.

“The concert passed and at the end, as promised, he came back to her. She was handed a microphone and Harry told her that this was the time for her to read what she wrote on her sign.

“He also told her to not be nervous and gave her one of the heart sequins from his outfit as a keepsake.”

Styles is currently on his global tour, Love on Tour, packed with songs from his latest album Harry’s House.

He was recently spotted looking burnt at his concert in Edinburgh late last month after going for a round of golf in St. Andrews.