Brown Street development goes to second community consultation

AFFORDABLE housing specialists Cullross Ltd will host their second community consultation for a residential development on the site of the former Oxygen nightclub at 60 Brown Street, Dundee.

A proposal of application notice was submitted to Dundee City Council in December, signifying the formal notice of intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week period of consultation.

The team will hold their second community consultation as part of the statutory consultation process on Wednesday, February 15 2023, between 4–8 pm at Hampton Hilton, 1 Argyllgait, Dundee DD1 1PZ Scotland.

Site Map of the former Oxygen nightclub at 60 Brown Street, Dundee. Image supplied with release by Orbit.

The first event was held on Wednesday, January 18, with the local community attending and commenting online. Feedback from this event has informed design changes with new exhibition boards available to view at event 2.

Members of the development team will be available to answer questions about the project, explain design changes and discuss the new exhibition boards.

If approved, the development would see circa 72 flats constructed.

For those unable to attend the event, a refreshed project website will launch on February 15 at 9 am with copies of revised exhibition boards (http://60brownstreet.co.uk/).

Cullross Ltd has nearly 60 years of combined experience designing, developing, and building new homes and specialising in affordable housing projects.

Mark Beaton, Director of Cullross Ltd., said: “We are delighted to share our more detailed plans for much-needed affordable housing in Dundee.

“There was good community interest in the proposals at event 1, and a lot of valuable feedback was received.

“We have carefully reviewed this and, where possible, incorporated suggestions and ideas ahead of this event.

“As part of the consultation process, we will present our further developed proposals to the community with new exhibition boards.

“We are excited to hear their views on the proposals and answer any questions people may have.

“We invite the community to attend and look forward to hearing their views.”