AN AMATEUR photographer was left in stitches after capturing a hilarious series of images showing a buzzard taking a loo break above an unfortunate magpie.

Kevin Harman had been passing through Crookham Park in the town of Fleet, Hampshire yesterday morning when he spotted the two birds sat side by side.

The 47-year-old whipped out his camera intending to get a good photo of the pair, but was left in giggles after noticing what he had inadvertedly captured.

Images show the magpie sat on a wire, dwarfed by the buzzard positioned atop the telegraph pole just inches away.

The pair seem to be minding their own business, before the buzzard turns away and begins to lift its rear end at the magpie.

The small magpie looks in the buzzard’s direction, before appearing to ready itself, almost as though it knows what is to come.

The series of images then capture a stream of white bird poo shooting out from the buzzard towards the magpie, which hilariously recoils in horror.

The small black and white bird looks to take off just milliseconds before the buzzard’s excrement hits it, flying off in apparent disgust.

The buzzard, looking thoroughly unbothered by its antics thus far, then takes off after the magpie, perhaps in a determined bid to continue taunting the songbird.

Gardener Kevin shared the side-splitting moment on social media yesterday, jokingly writing: “Please don’t do it, Master Buzzard. Please don’t – argh!”

The post received over 1,300 likes, and more than 170 comments from amused users who reacted in hilarity to the magpie’s misfortune.

One person wrote: “The saying is ‘Don’t s**t on your own doorstep.’ It says nothing about your neighbours.”

Kevin and Inca have many more photos in their vault and look forward to more nature outings. (C) Kevin Hartman

Another person said: “Brings another meaning to ‘s***e on from a high.’ Well spotted and anticipated, thought at first was going to be Magpie for lunch.”

A third commented: “Wow – that’s a fantastic sequence. On the bright side, nobody poops on their food first – do they?”

A fourth added: “If I had the wings of a buzzard and the ae of a crow I’d fly over where the magpies are roosting and s***e on the b*****ds below.”

A fifth wrote: “Oh my, that’s a great sequence of events. Now, you would think the magpie, being a relatively intelligent bird, would see that coming.”

Speaking today, Kevin said: “I saw the buzzard perched on a telegraph pole so started taking pictures from a distance.

“Then, I noticed a magpie land near the buzzard, so I started clicking away as I thought it would start mocking the buzzard but this happened.

“So, I kept clicking on the fast shutter and when I looked back at the photos I saw what happened. I later got closer to the buzzard and it wasn’t phased by me so I got close-ups at this point.

“My heart was pounding as it’s the closest I’ve ever got to a wild bird of prey.”