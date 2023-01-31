A DAD has been left horrified after Evri allegedly delivered the £200 mini fridge he had bought for his son late – and smashed to pieces.

Chris Stott had ordered the appliance for his lad Liam’s eleventh birthday last week in anticipation of it arriving on Monday.

However, Liam’s birthday arrived yesterday and there was no sign of the delivery, leaving 40-year-old Chris to phone up Studio, where he had ordered it from.

Chris was left horrified when he opened the package and found the door smashed. Credit: Chris Stott

Minutes into the call though the parcel arrived at the door – leaving Chris from Burnley, Lancashire in disbelief as he says he opened it to find the glass door of the fridge in pieces.

Images show the black fridge out of its box, with the glass of the door clearly destroyed as shards of broken glass lay around it.

Tiny shards are gathered in piles on the bottom of the fridge and littered across the grey carpet, leaving Chris reeling.

The dad-of-two shared the images to social media earlier this week, writing: “This is how Evri drop off glass door fridges from Studio, not impressed already two days late and needs to go back.”

The post attracted dozens of likes and comments from users who were quick to react to the disaster of a delivery and share their own horror stories.

One said: “Here come the Evri couriers to tell you how it’s your own fault for buying a fridge with a glass door.”

Another added: “Waiting for the ‘not packaged properly’ crew to arrive.”

A third replied: “Bunch of idiots.”

Another retorted: “Sounds about right for Evri.”

Chris was left disappointed that his son’s gift was damaged.

Speaking today, Chris said: “I ordered the fridge on Friday for my son’s birthday which was yesterday.

“The tracking stated that the fridge would arrive on Monday, shortly after the timeslot of 11am but they then sent a message to say it’s delayed.

“This caused alarm bells to start ringing from past experience, I had a gut feeling that my parcel was damaged.

“Evri rescheduled for Tuesday at around the same time and it got cancelled, so it was moved to yesterday which was Liam’s birthday.

“I was actually on the phone with Studio at the time of the arrival and the lady assured me the parcel would be in a great condition.

“Unfortunately this was not the case, she was horrified when I opened the box and said it was smashed to bits.

“I was horrified and so was Liam, this is the second birthday ruined by Evri, the last one was a few years ago when my daughter had her presents left outside the house when we were on holiday.”

Evri is the United Kingdom’s biggest parcel delivery company, delivering over 700 million parcels a year.

Despite this, Evri was voted the worst parcel firm in Britain for the second year running in November last year, in an analysis by Citizens Advice.

Speaking today, a spokesperson for Evri said: “We are sorry that this item has been damaged somewhere in its journey to Mr Stott.

“He will need to speak to the retailer he bought it from to arrange a refund or replacement.”