PRIZES are up for grabs at Blenheim Palace this summer, with a family bundle on offer to celebrate the launch of their new Quest.

Located in the historic Walled Garden in Oxfordshire, the adventure play invites guests to explore the immersive play area and take on The Quest to win the prize.

The prize bundle includes a family 10-year Annual Pass to Blenheim Palace, 10 family of four visits to the Adventure Play, a week-long stay at the Lodge Retreat and more.

Two runners-up will also be picked, whose prize will include a family annual pass and one visit to the adventure play.

If travelling to Blenheim Palace via public transport, bicycle or fully electric car, guests are eligible for a 30% discount off the Annual Pass or day ticket

To enter the competition, guests much visit the palace on any day from Saturday July 8 until Friday September 1 and follow a set of cryptic clues.

The Quest is simple; young explorers can track down 11 clues dotted around the immersive outdoor experience and fill in their dedicated Quest sheet as they go along.

Winners will be chosen and announced Monday September 4.

The new Lodge Retreat, just minutes from Blenheim Palace, will open in August and is the new-for-2023 luxury accommodation for guests.

Heather Carter, Managing Director at Blenheim Palace said: “By accepting our Quest, you are now entering a world full of magic and mystery, fun and fascination.

“Whatever stories you bring to life, you can let your imagination run wild as you explore every corner of our Adventure Play. Good luck, noble explorers.”

During a dedicated three-hour slot, families can enjoy extensive play areas including zip wires, clamber nets, tunnels, slides, and rope bridges.