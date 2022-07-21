A MUM was left fuming after her daughter was left stranded at an airport in Greece when easyJet cancelled the flight and were unable to find her accommodation.

Sarah Mallandain ended up having to fork out an extra £670 to put her 20-year-old daughter Chloe on a British Airways flight to London from Crete on Monday.

Chloe from Hampshire arrived at Heraklion Airport and found that her flight on Sunday had been delayed.

After waiting around for hours she was told the flight had then been cancelled after airline staff went over their hours.

The airline were unable to find available accommodation for all passengers until a later flight was available – leaving Chloe stranded at the airport.

She ended up making a bed out of her luggage to try and get some sleep but claims she was shouted at by airport staff several times and told to sit up.

Mum Sarah managed to get Chloe on a flight but hit out at the company after claiming they left her with no flight, food or drink.

EasyJet has since apologised to the family and offered to reimburse any costs.

Speaking today Sarah said: “My daughter arrived at Crete airport knowing there was a delay on her flight, which every hour got delayed, then at 2am they cancelled the flight but didn’t tell them (they all had to check online).

“The easyJet staff then sent everyone to go and collect their luggage.

“From there, they sent anyone who booked a full package with easyJet off to hotels, then just left everyone else stranded with no help.

“This was my daughter’s first time travelling abroad on her own.

“She’s 20-years-old and was scared and didn’t know what to do.

Chloe Mallandain was left stranded at Heraklion airport. Credit: Chloe Mallandain

“Her friend’s dad then contacted me and we agreed to book them for Sunday afternoon with British Airways costing another £1,344; they were never offered any food or drink or help at any stage of the night.

“I told them to stay in the airport as they had nowhere to go, all night they were getting shouted at to sit up and not sleep.

“This went on till they went to the gate for the next flight, which the British Airways ground staff checked them in.”

An easyJet spokesperson today said: “Ms Mallandain’s flight from Heraklion to London Gatwick was unfortunately cancelled due to the knock on impact of air traffic control restrictions in Gatwick on the crew’s safety regulated operating hours, which meant they were unable to operate the flight.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.

“We notified customers directly of their options via email and SMS, including rebooking for free and arranging hotel accommodation.

“Due to limited hotel room availability in Heraklion we were unable to source rooms for all customers and so we advise customers who are required to book their own that they will be reimbursed.

“Ms Mallandain’s flight was booked via a third-party travel agent, who we ask to share any important flight information with their customers, and we are sorry to hear this was not passed on to her.

“Our team is contacting Ms Mallandain to apologise for her experience, reimburse any expenses she incurred and process her claim for compensation.

“While this was outside of our control, we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Thousands of flights have been cancelled in recent weeks following the mass amount of holidaymakers jetting off on summer holidays.