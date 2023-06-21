TWO Scots sports venues in the capital have launched a new competition aimed at girls across the capital.

World of Football at Chesser and World of Football at Marine Drive, both in Edinburgh, are on the look-out for two Female Footie Stars of the Future, who must be aged between 5 and 16.

The winners will have full access to the sports venues’ indoor and outdoor five-a-side football pitches to practice their skills and play with nine of their friends, once a week all summer long.

Paul DeMarco, World of Football owner, created the competition to promote the sport and discover young talents who have the potential to become professional players.

World of Football kicks off a summer of sport with a prize up for grabs for girls in football

Just a few weeks ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, he said: “Historically, boys have dominated football but it’s great to see more girls now getting involved.

“Girls can absolutely excel in this sport.

“We’re trying to do our bit to help and support the budding female players of the future in Scotland by offering two football fans the chance to play with their friends every week of the summer holidays so they can perfect their game.”

To enter the competition, adults should head to www.worldoffootball.com/future-star and nominate their Female Footie Star of the Future.

Entries are open now and close on Friday 30th June 2023 when two names will be selected at random.