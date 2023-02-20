AN AMAZING video shows a young football player scoring a ‘worldie’ from 35 yards on his debut for his new club.

Tyler Page scored the remarkable goal on Saturday in his first game for Welling United U13 against Dartford FC in the Junior Premier League at Cleeve Park school in Sidcup, south east London.

The video shows the 13-year-old collecting the ball from deep inside his own half and going on a tremendous attacking run as he skillfully gets past one opponent with a turn and nutmeg.

Tyler’s ‘Worldie’. Video courtesy of Steven Page.

The left-sided midfielder then effortlessly beats two more players as he positions himself for a long-range shot in Dartford’s half.

Tyler then fires off a rocket of a shot, beating the goalkeeper from 35 yards out and tucking the ball away in the top right of the goal.

The goal is met with a jubilant reaction from his new teammates as Tyler runs off to celebrate whilst the opposition is left motionless and stunned as the goalkeeper kicks the ball out of his net in frustration.

The goal took the score up to 3-0 in Welling United’s favour, with the match ultimately ending in a 5-0 scoreline.

Welling United now find themselves in fifth position in the table whilst Dartford FC remains ahead of them in fourth position.

Tyler’s dad, 42-year-old Steven Page uploaded the video of Tyler’s wonder strike to Facebook on Wednesday with the caption: ‘Please like, this was my son’s JPL debut!”

The post has been liked by over 140 people and has received a number of comments praising Tyler for his goal-scoring quality.

Steve Badis wrote: “Oh my God, not much a goalkeeper can do.’

Lesley Hindley Chapman wrote: “That’s awesome, what a screamer! Well done.”

Junior Grassroots Football UK commented: “Great stuff. Your son looks like a real player and is destined for bigger things.”

Ron Simons said: “Great goal well deserved after the dribbling.”

Tyler Page and dad Steven. Image courtesy of Steven Page.

Speaking today Steven from Maidstone, Kent said: “It’s personally the best strike I’ve seen from him, I completely froze in disbelief!

“He got bundled in the middle of the pitch by all the players and subs and made me the proudest man in the world.

“Tyler loves his football and loves flair players. We’re both huge Spurs fans, Tyler watches a lot of Gazza and Hoddle as well as all the modern greats like Messi and Ronaldo.

“He loves flair players and players full of magic.

“If you watch the beginning of his run you will see he starts it with a fantastic turn and a nutmeg, his signature move.

“He then drives forward with the backing of his new manager on the sideline.

“The managers’ reaction is amazing and gives me chills watching it back.

“Tyler loves to drive at defenders and does it quite often.

“As I was watching it I thought ‘you’re gonna keep going and go around the keeper’, never in a million years did I think that he would strike the ball from that distance – I’ve never seen him do that before.

“As soon as the ball left his foot Tyler said he hit it too well and thought it may go over, as did I.

“But the curl and dip on it sent it over the diving keeper and under the bar – I was absolutely speechless, unlike the manager and coach who you can hear in the video.”

Steven continued: “The other parents were also going mad around me felt amazing especially as it was his first game for the team.

“The whole team including the subs on the bench ran to celebrate with him.

“He absolutely loves all the boys, the coaches and the manager.

“They have been so welcoming and full of praise for him and It’s just breeding confidence in him and that video is the result of that.

“Although they are also very constructive with him showing him things he can improve on in the right way it’s fantastic to see.

“I was emotional watching it and I know Tyler was too. Watching it back just brings it all back, I can honestly say I’ve never seen a better goal in kid’s football.”

Tyler has previously played for Grassroots team Bearsted FC, the same club as England women’s icon Alicia Rouso.