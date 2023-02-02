A HOUSE-HUNTER has shared her hilarious reaction after discovering a London rental property on the market for £1,387 per month – with its only bed stashed in a cupboard.

Rachel Kitcat was casually viewing rental properties on Rightmove on Monday when she stumbled across the bizarre studio setup.

The 25-year-old couldn’t believe what she was seeing, and quickly set about filming her reaction to the hidden bed, posting it to TikTok on Monday.

The video shows Rachel’s face pasted over images of the property, as she says: “Guys, just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse.

“Buying a property in London is out of the question so I’m going on the rental market now, and yes you’re probably thinking ‘do you know what it’s not looking half bad’, it’s fairly modern.

“Other side of the studio, wardrobes are fairly new, got a nice little table over here where you can eat your dinner.”

The property consists of five photos demonstrating the seemingly spacious and modern flat with a furnished kitchen and a large white wardrobe sitting opposite the worktops.

The video then moves on to reveal the ‘bedroom’, with Rachel saying: “Hey f***ing presto, bing bang bosh, open the wardrobe and there’s your bed.”

The images then hilariously reveal a bed hidden inside the wardrobe, allowing would-be tenants to pull it out, where it will then lay on the kitchen floor, reaching all the way to the units.

Rachel continues, joking: “Imagine this, you’re laying here after a one night stand. Bosh, your bloke hits your head on the f***ing door.

“Bosh, I hit my head on the other, but fear not – if you just edge towards the end of the bed right here I can get you your fresh chicken nuggets at 4am in the morning.

“Well worth fourteen-hundred quid if you ask me.”

‘Wardrobe’ that converts into the bed. (C) City Living London

Rachel from Woking, Surrey uploaded the video to TikTok yesterday, with the caption: “The wardrobe bed sent me over the edge.”

The video has been liked by over 5,100 people and has received dozens of comments from users left stunned by the price for the studio.

One Tiktok user wrote: “Worst part is landlord will find someone to rent it at this price.”

Another wrote: “£1,380 a month… that’s insane.”

A third commented: “I don’t know who’s more delusional, the agents that write the descriptions or the people that actually rent places like this.”

Another said: “That’s more than my 3 bedroom house a month!”

A fifth wrote: “It’s giving Maddy’s bedroom from Suite Life of Zack & Cody.”

The property is located at St Georges Drive, Pimlico in central London and was put on the market on Friday.

The property is described by estate agents City Living London as: “A wonderful opportunity to rent this well-presented ground floor studio apartment of this stucco fronted period building.

“The flat comprises of a fully equipped kitchen, modern shower room and a living space with wooden flooring throughout.

“This studio is suitable for a single occupant only, couples will not be considered, and bills are not inclusive.”

Speaking today content editor Rachel said: “I was absolutely appalled that someone could be expected to pay such a price during this current climate, regardless of whether it is in London or not.

“It makes me feel sad that there are people out there willing to pay that, 80% of them are awful.”

City Living London have been approached for comment.