Scots to take on life-saving charities life-saving challenge

New fundraising challenge launches to support paediatric surgery ambitions

A charity tackling the global crisis in children’s surgery is challenging Scots to cover 75km throughout February while raising vital funds for life-saving operations.

The challenge has been launched by Kids Operating Room – a charity focused on providing dedicated operating rooms for children’s surgery – to raise awareness of the costs it requires to complete one operation in Africa.

On average, it costs £75 to provide one paediatric operation in a Kids Operating Room. That’s why the charity is asking individuals to run, walk, cycle or swim 75km each and raise £75 in sponsorship.

Funds raised will go directly towards supporting the charity’s work to ensure that all children around the world have access to safe surgery.

Rachel Cram, Fundraising Manager at Kids Operating Room, said: “Access to surgery is something that we so often take for granted – operations should be available to those that require it no matter where they are in the world.

“The 75km challenge will give a real insight into how colossal the impact just £75 can have and just how far it can go in Africa.

“The challenge is called Run75 but you can go at your own pace. Run, swim, walk…whatever your ability, all we ask is that you give it a try and get involved for a great cause which will make a real difference for children worldwide. Its initiatives like these that are fundamental to KidsOR’s operations.

“We’re looking forward to seeing a host of dedicated participants take part – and wish everyone the best of luck!”

Everyone who signs up to take part in the challenge will receive a free Kids Operating Room beanie hat and will be part of an engaging Facebook community group. Individuals are encouraged to share their tips and progress while receiving support from others taking part.

Kids Operating Room was founded by Nicola and Garreth Wood in 2018. It aims to install 120 paediatric operating rooms across Africa by 2030.

Sign up to the challenge here: www.KidsOR.org/Run75

For more information on Kids Operating Room, please visit: www.KidsOR.org