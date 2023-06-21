A SCOTS electrical training officer is preparing for a cycling challenge to raise funds for the industry charity that helped him face his own mental health issues.

Frankie Greig is practicing to pedal 200 miles from Venice to Milan in the Italian Lakes Cycle Event 2023 to raise money for the Electrical Industries Charity (EIC).

The 41-year-old aims to reach a fundraising target of £2,200 by cycling from the Adratic Coast through the famous lakes of Como, Garda and Iseo, in Lombardy.

Greig will climb more than 750 metres, passing through searing plains and up forested hills at the trek in September.

Frankie Greig will cycle 200 miles in Northern Italy to raise money for EIC.

Speaking in the latest issue of Scots magazine CABLEtalk, Greig explains how he’s training his body for the upcoming challenge and how his three kids are part of his drive.

He says: “I still have a ton of work to do so I’m taking personal training sessions and I am also following a nutrition plan as well as attending spin classes to keep the legs moving.

“I know there’s a tough road ahead, but I have to do it for the sake of my family and ensure I have a longer and healthier life.”

The training officer has a close and personal relationship with the charity he wants to raise money for, as he received help when struggling with his own mental health in the past.

He comments: “The EIC is wonderful and supports so many people, and indeed helped me on my own journey to better health and wellbeing,

“I’ve been battling mental health issues for a number of years and also lost my best friend to similar issues some years ago, so it’s vital for people to know that help is out there if you need it.

“I wanted to do something in return and also raise awareness of depression, anxiety and suicide in our industry.

“I’ve learned that it’s important to take time out for yourself and do the things that you enjoy; for me it’s my bike and after coming back from a long ride I feel mentally refreshed and happier.”

Greig oversees apprentices for the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT), which manages high-quality training on behalf of the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB).

SECCT and SELECT – Scotland’s largest trade association- have donated to Frankie’s fund-raising efforts.

Alan Wilson, Managing Director of SELECT, says: “We are very happy as an organisation to support Frankie in his challenge, and we applaud his personal courage in being willing to speak out about issues which sometimes, tragically, remain hidden.

“The electrical sector, and the construction industry as a whole, has become much more aware of the importance of mental health, especially since the pandemic, and has redoubled its efforts to support our people and maintain their wellbeing.

“Frankie has taken on a big task, but he has the heart and spirit for it, and we are sure he will meet his targets – and enjoy a nice cappuccino in Milan.”