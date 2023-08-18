LIBERAL Democrat leader Ed Davey has been mocked online for his snap of him celebrating the Lionesses World Cup success – drawing comparisons to a stock photo.

Following the England Women’s team’s 1-3 victory over hosts Australia to secure a place in the World Cup final yesterday, Davey took to social media to partake in the celebrations.

The 57-year-old shared a picture of himself surrounded by unknown people in a pub, seemingly excitedly watching the conclusion of the game.

Ed Davey in ‘stock photo’ celebrations. Credits: Ed Davey/X

However, the MP’s efforts to apparently seem down to earth have backfired, with his eerily perfect picture being compared to a generic image found on Google.

The photo shows the former Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change standing in an unknown pub surrounded by apparent punters and possibly family members.

Despite the two TV screens behind him, the politician and his pals appear to be watching an unseen screen behind the camera.

Davey can be seen grasping a pint in one hand and sports a smile comparable to a grimace as he enthusiastically clenches his fist, pumping in the air in celebration.

He is flanked by a young man and woman, whilst another man stands behind Davey, staring on at the screen – although only one of the three appear to have a drink.

The entire picture appears almost too perfect, with the lighting and poses almost faultless.

Davey posted the image to social media yesterday writing: “What an amazing result! So proud of the Lionesses and excited for Sunday morning.”

The snap received over 1,100 likes, but user Aiden James was quick to jump on the opportunity for a joke, sharing the post with the caption: “Absolutely unparalleled stock photo vibe here.”

Aiden’s comment has racked up over 27,000 likes, with dozens of replies from users left in stitches by his quip.

One user wrote: “There’s a “Man at pub with family” Google Images results vibe here.”

Another commented: “‘Can we have drinks too Ed?’ ‘No.'”

A third joked: “He looks like he’s threatening to chin the staff if they don’t switch over to the rugby.”

Another quipped: “‘Can someone pour out about one-fifth of Ed’s beer before the photo is taken?'”

A fifth added: “‘Yes, we’ve won a throw-in! Take the picture now’.”

Despite the awkward photograph, Ed Davey has called for a national bank holiday due to the recent success of the Lionesses.

He said yesterday: “The Lionesses have made history by reaching the final, they are an inspiration to athletes across the country already.

“Winning the World Cup would be a phenomenal achievement. It absolutely deserves to celebrated with a bank holiday.”

This was also suggested by Labour leader Keir Starmer as he posted: “It’s almost 60 years since England won the World Cup.

“I’m never complacent about anything…but there should be a celebratory bank holiday if the Lionesses bring it home.”

The Lionesses will face Spain on Sunday in the Women’s World Cup final for their chance to win back-to-back titles having won the European Championships only last year.

This is not the first time a politician has used football as a means seem more relatable.

Previous examples include former Prime Minister David Cameron mistakenly saying that he supports West Ham, despite claiming to be an Aston Villa supporter.

More recently, current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – who claims to support Southampton – was asked last season what he would suggest to bring back form to The Saints.

His reply was “I’m going to be unpopular for saying it here, starting by beating [Manchester] United this weekend”, despite his struggling team actually facing Leicester City that week.