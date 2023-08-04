A GAMING research and development centre in Dundee has caused significant growth for the UK’s video games industry, according to a new report.

Established in 2018 by Abertay University, InGAME (Innovation for Games and Media Enterprise) is the national testbed for video game innovation.

The project is part of the Arts and Humanities Research Council’s (AHRC) Creative Industries Clusters Programme, funded by the UK Government.

Dundee was recently named alongside Seoul, Las Vegas, Tokyo and Seattle in a list of the world’s most established gaming hubs

A report from BiGGAR Economics published this week has shown the economic and societal impacts of the project.

It concluded that companies collaborating with InGAME are expected to generate an estimated £84.7m GVA for the UK economy over the 10-year period 2023-2032.

The report noted that for every £1 of UK public funding invested, InGAME is expected to generate a total of £15.90 GVA for the UK economy.

To date, more than 2,200 gaming industry professionals and researchers have been upskilled through training and engagement activities.

A survey by Interface showed that 76% of companies that have worked with InGAME have developed one or more new games, products, services or original pieces of IP.

Director of InGAME Sean Taylor said: “The video games industry holds massive value for the UK but it is a sector that must keep up with the rapid pace of digital innovation and increasingly tough competition from overseas games development hubs.

“Since its launch, InGAME has grown to become a convening power at the heart of the Dundee cluster, working with the region’s talented video game studios.

“[They] address strategic challenges, unlock potential, and broker valuable new partnerships – both within the games industry itself and with wider UK industry.

“The success of the InGAME cluster underlines the creative, cultural and economic importance of our world class video games industry.”

AHRC Executive Chair Professor Christopher Smith said: “This impact report underlines the tangible value of cultivating an innovation ecosystem for each of the UK’s games clusters.”

Dundee’s Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure Convener Councillor Steven Rome said: “Games development is a key pillar of the local economy.

“InGAME is at the heart of that, turning ideas into real economic value and employment in Dundee and across the country, and demonstrates the strong partnership working that has been established here.”

The impact of InGAME was instrumental in Abertay University securing preferred bidder status to host one of four new UK virtual production labs.

The Dundee lab will specialise in research and innovation for virtual production, a new cinematography technique that uses computer-generated imagery (CGI), LED screens and motion capture to create virtual movie sets.