Dog owner in stitches after horny chihuahua gets bits stuck inside pig toy

A DOG owner was left in stitches after her horny chihuahua managed to get his bits stuck inside a squeezy pig toy.

Demi-Leigh Howe couldn’t believe her eyes when she spotted her pooch Pablo walking in from the garden on Friday with the rubber toy still attached to him.

The 18-year-old, from Caerphilly, South Wales, tried to prise the toy from her one-year-old pet but ended up having to wait until he was less aroused to free him.

After finally managing to separate the pair, Pablo sauntered off and “sulked in the corner for ages’”.

Demi-Leigh said it was the second time in a week the randy dog had managed to get himself stuck inside his favourite toy.

A hilarious video shows Pablo being held upright with the toy hanging from his groin area shortly after the mishap.

Demi-Leigh posted the video on TikTok on Friday, writing: “Bet none of you have a dog that gets his pp stuck in a pig.”

The post has gained over 234,000 views and more than 400 comments from social media users who were left in stitches by the clip.

Demi-Leigh had to wait until Pablo was less aroused to remove the pig.

One said: “He looks embarrassed.”

Another wrote: “Judging by the shame in his eyes, that’s not his first victim.”

A third commented: “It must be a chihuahua thing, mine did the same.”

While one person added: “You’ll be shocked at how often small dogs get their junk stuck in things (I used to do voluntary work at the RSPCA).

“Cold water can help.”

Speaking today (MON), Demi-Leigh said: “He was out the back and he was playing with his toy and he walked into the passageway by the back door and it was dangling from him.

“He clearly had too much fun with it.

“It was a dog’s toy, he got it stuck in the mouth.

“He’s got it stuck in the same pig twice this week.

“It wasn’t easy to get him out, we had to wait a while for him to release it.

“We all couldn’t stop laughing and Pablo just wanted to run away with it. My family was over so he had quite the audience.

“He was sulking in the corner for ages.”