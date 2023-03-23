A HOUSE-HUNTER has been left stunned after finding a tiny 6ft-wide London home for sale – for the eye-watering price of £750,000.

Dr Andrew Holding found the one-bedroom property when browsing through property website Rightmove yesterday.

Perusing the London market out of curiosity, cancer biologist Andrew was left shocked by the price tag slapped on the 27 sq m. flat in South Kensington, Central London.

Exterior of the property. Credits: Rightmove.

Astonished by the long, thin property’s poor value for money, Andrew shared his finds to Twitter yesterday joking: “For just £750,000 you too can own a slice of London…a literal slice.”

Accompanying his tweet were images of the property, which show an end-of-terrace Mews house, visually contradictory of its more urban, traditional London surroundings with its bright pink walls.

The property is then framed by a floral arch suspended around the front door of the building.

Inside, the home appears to consist of only three rooms and one cupboard – measuring 6ft 1 at its widest and a claustrophobic 3ft 2 at its narrowest.

The kitchen/dining room is placed in a long, narrow corridor and appears to be able to fit a maximum of only two people.

The house’s design heavily features wood, found on both the doors and floorboards, and despite its condensed space, the property offers plenty of natural sunlight beaming inside.

The kitchens’ units are black marble surfaces that blend well into the juxtaposing white sink and window frame.

The property’s bedroom also plays host to the front door, and is visibly cramped, with the low double bed narrowly fitting into the room along with a bookshelf and a wall-mounted television.

The property is being sold by estate agents Dexters, who offer a brief description of the tiny home in their listing.

It reads: “You feel the charm of this property as soon as you step through the door, the living space benefits from wood panelling throughout with the bathroom of the kitchen.

“The property has potential to extend STPP and is truly unique making this a must view!

“Situated in the highly sought after Ennismore Gardens which is a moments walk from Hyde Park and all the fabulous amenities Knightsbridge has to offer.”

Speaking today Andrew said: “When I saw the property, the front picture looked nice, but the bedroom seemed a bit cramped with the bed going from wall to window.

“Then I looked at the floor plan and just laughed. The bed was at the widest point of the house. I couldn’t believe that £750,000 was the price of what looked like an ‘off-cut’ of property.

“I was just browsing. I grew up in south London and was just curious to what it costs to live in London now.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of money for so little.”

Incredibly, properties in South Kensington had an overall average price of a jaw-dropping £2,349,999 over the last year, according to Rightmove.