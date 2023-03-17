A SCOTS property has gone on the market for a bargain price of £105,000 – and it’s stuffed with toys in almost every room.

The three-bedroom house located in Kirkcaldy, Fife was added to property website Rightmove last month and images showcase the property’s quirky interior.

The outside of the property looks entirely ordinary – an image which is quickly shed once viewers see the interior, which hosts a colourful arrangement of toys in a busy family home.

Plushie Property in Kirkcaldy. Image by Rightmove. Credits: Rightmove.

Plushies range in colours and sizes – most of which are animal-themed and range from cats to mammoths and pandas – and lay scattered across the living room couch and beyond.

The living room’s TV is hidden behind a teetering wall of toys which almost take over the room in its entirety.

One of the bedrooms appears to be a room for a gaming fanatic as a Minecraft sword hangs on the window, whilst a ‘gamer at work’ poster is visible on the wall.

More bright and colourful belongings lie around the room and on the bed, making for an overwhelming rainbow of toys.

There are Scotland tops hanging on the wall alongside a Scotland flag on the roof which appears to be covering black mould.

The kitchen of the property shows a narrow space which has been filled by dishes and cooking utensils, with the sink barely visible underneath the crockery.

The kitchen comes with an American-style fridge freezer and white goods such as a washing machine.

The master bedroom of the three-bed property appears to currently be utilised by more than one party as a wall in the room bears butterfly stickers and a Disney motto alongside a pink bedspread on a single bed.

There is a larger double bed in the room suggesting a child shares the room with parents, as more soft toys and games fill the room in a variety of pastel colours.

The property, listed by Prime Property Auctions, is currently rented out to tenants at £625pcm, with the landlord seemingly now looking to sell.

Speaking today a spokesperson for Prime Property Auctions said: “The tenants have lived in the property for several years and treat it as their home.

“It is a family that lives there with children.

“The property will make a great investment for a landlord looking for an asset in a good location with long-term tenants in situ.”