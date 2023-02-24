HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left saddened by an abandoned house that has been listed for £600,000 that appears to tell a lonely story through its run-down interior.

The four-bed property in Chiswick, London, was listed on Rightmove by estate agents Savills on Friday.

Pictured: The exterior. (C) Savills

The property leaves little to the imagination, being overwhelmed with discarded possessions, hazardous mould and falling construction.

Shocking images show a room containing mouldy carpets covered with plaster, piles of junk and leaflets, a decades-old TV and an abandoned grand piano sitting in the corner.

The room appears to be stuck in time, having been untouched and untidied for a considerable number of decades.

Many were left wondering whether the owner had been put into a care home, leaving the property abandoned. (C) Savills

Mouldy walls are visible in the corner, appearing to peel after years of being unkempt, while huge black spores can be seen speckled across the ceiling in the study room.

Countless towering piles of books are also strewn across the floor, resembling a makeshift set of steps up to the fireplace.

The entrance to the lonely property is lined with Ecopac storage boxes, sealed by sellotape and appearing to have worn to bits on the carpet.

Pictured: The room with the stack of books. (C) Savills

The kitchen resembles decor from the early 1900s, with a large ceramic sink covered in pots and pans, while the adjacent aging oven is laden with thick gunk on its hobs.

A long-dead plant sits by the door, with pure white stalks and bacterial growth sprouting, flanked by several empty jars.

A lone bathroom devoid of a sink can also be seen with a grim, stained toilet bowl and kitchen roll placed on the stripped wooden floor, with a single piece of the roll also covering the toilet seat.

Pictured: The kitchen. (C) Savills

In final photos, a room can be seen with half-torn wallpaper wet from mould thrown onto the floor, while boxes are spread out next to rubble.

A vent appears to have collapsed open, with bits of ceiling and paper hanging from it while a smudged mirror droops from the wall.

Estate agents Savills described the property as: “A four-bedroom semi-detached house in need of modernisation.

Many were baffled by the kitchen roll and lack of sink. (C) Savills

“Potential to extend (subject to requisite consents), well located for the shopping and recreation amenities of Chiswick – Vacant.”

The property has since been taken off the market, but has left many clues as to the history of the previous owner, with some theorising that it may have belonged to a lonely academic.

A house-hunter shared the unique home to social media on Wednesday, writing: “I can only wonder the story behind the person who lived here.”

Some believed that the owner may have passed away in the house many years ago. (C) Savills

The post has attracted dozens of likes and comments from users who reacted in sadness to the grim state of the property.

One person wrote: “Oh no, that makes me feel so sad.”

Another person said: “I bet he was found dead in there. A long time after he died.”

A third commented: “It has the bones of an incredible house, but wow does it look sad right now.”

A fourth added: “Someone who was probably in academia or teaching and eccentric”

A fifth wrote: “I watched a really sad documentary called ‘Brian’s Story’ about an alcoholic academic. Looks like where he could have lived.”