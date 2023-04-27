A HILARIOUS video shows legendary footy commentator Clive Tyldesley pranking a class of uni students about how to make a good first impression in interviews.

Tyldesley, 68, is regarded as one of the greatest commentators in the sport, and is famed for his extensive research and note-taking prior to covering matches.

Last week, Tyldesley made an appearance as a guest lecturer at University Academy 92, Manchester where he gave a lecture to students designed to help them learn how to stand-out in an interview.

The hilarious video begins with Clive entering the auditorium appearing to speak on the phone as the students awaiting his talk look on.

In a pretend conversation he says: “Yeah of course I’m busy, I’m always f***ing busy, no I’m just talking to some bloody students that’s all, nothing important.

“Oh well tell him to f***ing sort it out will you? He’s dealing with Clive Tyldesley not Martin Tyler you know? Just sort it alright?”

He then hangs up on the fake phone call and begins to address the crowd.

He says: “Welcome to the most important hour of your week, maybe your year, maybe your lives.

“Why is it important? Me. I’m quite famous and none of you are, so that makes me the most important person in the room, actually no, it makes me the only important person in the room.

“So shut up and listen to everything that I’m going to say to all you first years, third [years]? Second year – sorry it was in the brief but I don’t really bother with briefs, I’m far too important for that.

“And you all want to be football commentators like me, yeah? Some of you don’t? Jesus, what am I doing here?

“How am I doing so far? Yeah, making an impact, good.”

Tyldesley then stops to put his glasses on and read from a piece of paper and says: “There is a body of opinion that interview panels make their minds up about prospective candidates in the first minute.

“My first minute or two was designed to be the very opposite of how I want you, or indeed anybody to behave in an interview.

“So, we’ll start again, this is me now – good afternoon,” as he finished with a wry smile.

The hilarious video was uploaded to TikTok on Saturday with the caption: “How NOT to make an impression with Clive Tyldesley.

“He’s been on campus with us as part of our CPD week helping students stand out in an interview.”

The awkward-to-watch clip has received over 3,200 likes and dozens of comments from users left tickled by the commentator’s trick.

One user wrote: “‘Clive Tyldesley not bothering with briefs’ isn’t a sentence I thought I’d ever hear.”

Another commented: “Now I wanna watch the whole lecture! His smile at the end drew me in.

Another said: “Seriously this was brilliant acting from Clive.”

One user replied: “David Brent’s motivational speaking episode.”

Speaking today, a University Academy 92 spokesperson said: “We are proud to work with the best in the business for our guest lectures, and Clive Tyldesley is just that.

“As an established, admired broadcaster, his experience is second to none and our students always benefit hugely from the lectures he has given.

“Like many of our students in the classroom, we also had our heart in our mouths during his rather sweary entrance, but his subsequent reveal that the act was an example of how not to behave in a professional setting was not only memorable but inspiring.

“The impression this has left on our students on how not to perform in an interview will be remembered and benefit them immensely throughout their careers.

“The advice and guidance given in lectures like these will last a lifetime.”