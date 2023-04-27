Scottish transformational youth charity, The Polar Academy, today announces its partnership with BRP, a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats.

In collaboration with BRP and its ‘Ride Out Intimidation’ programme, The Polar Academy will expand the programmes mission to transform bullied young people into leaders and role models and help them in reaching their full potential.

The Polar Academy is the first charity they have partnered with in the UK as part of ‘Ride out Intimidation’.

Polar Academy participants.

This will see the charity gain support over the next three years.

The backing will ensure that The Polar Academy continues its work to help vulnerable children develop both physical and mental agility to combat significant life challenges including bullying and intimidation.

The Polar Academy identifies 14-17 years old secondary school children impacted by bullying, abuse and/or bereavement and gives them the chance to redefine their physical and mental limits.

Participants from Monifieth High School & Arbroath Academy have recently completed a rigorous ten-month training program before being immersed in the remote terrain of the wild and extreme environment of Arctic Greenland.

The 2023-2024 program will see 30 children from Dundee Braeview and Bucksburn Academy in Aberdeen commence their training program, starting in later this month.

On their return to Scotland, the annual cohort of graduates share their experiences with their peer groups and speak to more than 90,000 individuals in their regions.

They are living, breathing proof that inspiration through exploration changes the potential of a young person in the most extraordinary way.

Craig Mathieson, Head of The Polar Academy said “We are a charity that relies fully on the support and donations from the public, corporates, grants and foundations.

“This significant partnership with BRP cements our commitment to helping young people facing the challenges and implications of bullying which has become so prevalent amongst the youth society of today.

“Since engaging with BRP in 2022, there is significant alignment in our goals, culture and objectives to address these issues and I and the Board of Trustees are extremely excited about this long-term partnership.

“The partnership will enable us to support more children in the future as part of our growth strategy.”

Christine Babkine, CSR Director at BRP said: “We are very proud to collaborate with The Polar Academy who develops successful programs that have a major impact on the lives of young bullied people in schools.

“At BRP, through our ‘Ride Out Intimidation’ program, we want to support more of these initiatives to ensure that children grow up in an environment that encourages learning, confidence and good social relationships.

“This partnership and the actions deployed by The Polar Academy gets us one step closer to that goal.”