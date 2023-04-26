Piper Sandler Sportschallenge scores deal with P&J Live

AN INVESTMENT bank has agreed to a three-year deal with a Scottish indoor arena.

Piper Sandler’s Sportschallenge, a premier sports-themed corporate fundraising dinner, has agreed to a three-year deal with P&J Live, Aberdeen until 2025.

Nick Dalgarno. (C) Big Partnership

Following on from last year’s successful event, which saw over £75,000 raised for five Scottish charities, Sportschallenge will return to the P&J Live on 14/09/2023.

Sportschallenge brings together teams from businesses across the region to compete in a Question of Sport-style quiz in a bid to lift the coveted Sportschallenge Trophy.

Previous hosts include well-known sporting personalities Alan McInally, Jim White, Ally McCoist and Andy Nicol.

Blackwood Partners and Azets return as league sponsors this year and are joined by newcomers Global E&C and Cala.

The event, which is sponsored by Piper Sandler with support from CNR International, is now in its eighth year and has raised nearly £700,000 for various North-east-based causes.

Funding raised during the event will be used to support long-term beneficiaries Maggie’s and Children’s Aid (Scotland) alongside other local charities.

Piper Sandler is encouraging local causes to get in touch if they would like to apply to benefit from the generosity of Sportschallenge sponsors and participants.

Nick Dalgarno, Sportschallenge trustee and managing director of Piper Sandler, said: “After a successful event in 2022, we are excited to announce this new partnership with P&J Live to host the annual Sportschallenge corporate dinner.

“September is set to be a busy month for P&J Live with Offshore Europe returning to Aberdeen, and we hope that the Sportschallenge event will be the perfect culmination of a successful period for businesses and the local community.

“Year on year, the generosity of Sportschallenge’s attendees and sponsors has led to an outstanding level of support for some of Scotland’s most important charitable initiatives, and this year is set to be one of the best yet.”

Kim Stephen, head of sales – conferences, meetings & banqueting at P&J Live, said: “We have worked together with the organisers of Sportschallenge for many years, having first hosted at our old venue, the AECC.

“It’s always a hugely popular evening in the North-east’s annual events diary and one which we are delighted to support going forward.

“With the opportunity now open for this event to grow over time at our venue, we can’t wait to play a part in its continued success.”