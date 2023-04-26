All you need to know about the 2023 Scottish Grand National

Last weekend, Scottish-based trainer Lucinda Russell stole the show at the Grand National at Aintree to win one of the most coveted prizes in horse racing.

The fun continues this weekend as the horsing world’s attention is set to be on South Ayrshire, Scotland, as the Scottish Grand National takes centre stage.



As Russell hopes to perform a remarkable Grand National double within a week, other trainers are pumped up to lead their runners to victory.

Horse racing enthusiasts are also excited to watch the race. Whether you are betting on a runner or taking advantage of new UK casino bonuses, you should be excited about the Scottish Grand National.

Photo by Philippe Oursel on Unsplash



History of Scottish Grand National



It is common knowledge that the Scottish Grand National is Scotland’s equivalent of the famous Grand National at Aintree. But that does not mean that the Scottish equivalent is new.

The Scottish Grand National is a Grade 3 National Hunt steeplechase that started in 1858.

While the race currently takes place in Ayr, the first run was at a course near Houston,

Renfrewshire.

At the time, the race was known as the “West of Scotland Grand National.” It

moved to Bogside Racecourse, near Irvine, in 1867.

The Elk, owned by the Duke of Hamilton, won the first race at Bogside.

In the race’s early stages, the distance extended for about three miles.

The length extended to 3.88 miles in 1880, the same year the race was renamed Scottish Grand National, its present title.

Notably, Bogside Racecourse shut down in 1965, opening the door for Ayr, the present venue.



The race started in Ayr in 1966 when the distance was increased to four miles, its current length.



Trainer Robert Fairbairn won the first race at Ayr with seven-year-old African Patrol.

Meanwhile, trainer Christian Williams won the last race at Ayr with Win My Wings in 2022.

It’s worth mentioning that the latest winner at Aintree, Russell, won at Ayr in 2021.



Notable records



Most successful horses (All-time): Couverfeu II (1911, 1912, 1913), Southern Hero (1934,

1936, 1936), and Queen’s Taste (1953, 1954, 1956).

Leading jockey (All-time): Charlie Cunningham (1881, 1885, 1887, 1889)



Leading jockey (At Ayr): Mark Dwyer (1984 & 1985, 1996)



Leading trainer (All-time): Neville Crump (1949, 1959, 1968, 1980, 1983) and Ken Oliver

(1963, 1970, 1971, 1979, 1982)



Leading trainer (At Ayr): Ken Oliver (1970, 1971, 1979, 1982)



Dual Scottish Grand National and Aintree Grand National winners (Horses): Red Rum,

Little Polevir, and Earth Summit.



Prize money for the 2023 Scottish Grand National



Both the 2021 and 2022 races were staged as £150,000 handicaps, but Ayr has boosted the 2023 race’s value to £200,000.

This prize money represents a huge growth for the Scottish Grand National after the winning horse won £100 in 1867.



When and where will the 2023 Scottish Grand National take place?



Thirty-one (31) horses have been declared to grace Ayr Racecourse on Saturday, April 22, 2023.



The final field will be revealed shortly after 10 am on Thursday. The big race will kick off at

3:35 pm on Saturday.



What channel is the 2023 Scottish Grand National on?



You can watch Saturday’s Scottish Grand National live on ITV1 and STV. Ed Chamberlin will be the presenter for the race. You can also watch the race on Racing TV.



Is the 2023 Scottish Grand National being streamed online?



Yes, you can stream online through the STV Player or on the channel’s website or ITVX.



Who is the favourite for the 2023 Scottish Grand National?



Russell won the Grand National at Aintree with Corach Rambler last weekend, but it is unlikely that the Scottish trainer will ask the horse to go again this weekend.

Naturally, most horses cannot compete over four miles on consecutive weekends.

As it stands, betting sites have Kitty’s Lights, the 2022 Scottish Grand National’s runner-up, as a favourite.

Interestingly, Christian Williams, last year’s winner with Win My Wings, trains Kitty’s

Lights.

The 7-year-old was last seen bagging the Eider Chase at Newcastle on February 25.



If history is anything to go by, Kitty’s Lights is poised to win the 2023 Scottish Grand National.



Before Williams won the 2022 race with Win My Wings, the horse had captured the Eider Chase.



With Kitty’s Light on the same track, it will be looking to repeat the same feat as its predecessor by leading the pack on Saturday.