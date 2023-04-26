Scots firm acquired by Gilson Gray Financial Management

SCOTS firm Gilson Gray Financial Management has newly acquired RS Robertson Financial Planning – one of the largest financial advisory firms in Fife.

RS Robertson Financial Planning was founded in the 1970s, with managing director Gordon Laing taking over in 2013.

(L-R): Steve Herkes, Gordon Laing, and Lindsay Darroch of Gilson Gray. (C) Frame

In recent years the firm has grown to become one of the most successful St. James’s Place partner practices in Scotland, providing individual clients and small businesses with a full spectrum of bespoke financial services, as well as advising on complex pension plans.

Gordon and a team of 12 financial planning and client relationship specialists will join Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, which recently expanded into new city centre premises.

The move will see RS Robertson Financial Planning’s clients across Scotland’s east coast and central belt gain access to Gilson Gray’s wider legal and property offerings.

The latest acquisition by GGFM takes its total assets under management to more than £650 million and forms part of a continued expansion programme, including the recent addition of Edinburgh-based Sarah Hughes Wealth Management.

Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “Gordon has decades of valuable experience and a well-established reputation for trusted financial advice in the region, and we know that GGFM will be a great fit for RS Robertson clients and team.

“The acquisition not only represents an opportunity for GGFM to expand and grow our presence in Fife, Dundee and Angus, but will see Gordon join the fold to help develop the business further.

“Gordon and I have known one another for around 10 years and have worked together on a few projects already.

“This is an exciting time for both businesses, with two growing firms coming together to bolster our combined offering for clients.

“In just two years since Gilson Gray first arrived in Dundee, the firm has gone from strength to strength with this acquisition further adding to the range of financial, property and legal services we offer in the local market.”

Gordon Laing added: “In a world of growing financial complexity we see it as a huge bonus to be able to offer clients access to the wider expertise of Gilson Gray’s team of professionals.

“Joining GGFM and having the backing of the firm means I will be able to spend more time doing one of the things I am most passionate about – helping the next generation of financial planners with training and development.”