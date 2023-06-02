SCOTS chartered surveyor firm DM Hall is expanding into the wider UK for the first time with the addition of a new practice in Cumbria.

The move will see the firm absorb Carlisle and Kendal-based Hyde Harrington, an established company which has been operating in the area since 1994.

The agreed acquisition is the first step in a growth strategy that will see the firm continue to seek further opportunities in the North of England and beyond.

The directors and staff at Hyde Harrington will remain in place and in time the firm will be rebranded as part of the DM Hall group.

The firm celebrated its 125th anniversary last year.

Alan Gordon, Senior Partner at DM Hall, said: “We are very pleased to be able to announce this historic initiative for our firm.

“[This] will take us over the border for the first time and will help us identify new geographical areas to serve beyond our traditional Scottish heartlands.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with one of the dominant players in the region and with a team which not only shares our values but also has similar ambitions for growth.”

Scott Harrington, director at Hyde Harrington, said: “This alliance with DM Hall, one of Scotland’s largest and most respected independent firms, is an excellent fit.

“I have no doubt we will be able to benefit from its established infrastructure and provide an even more comprehensive service to clients.

“It has been clear from our discussions that DM Hall sees itself as being in the region for the long term and developing as successfully as it has in Scotland.

“Our entire team is very pleased to be part of that ambition.”