A SCOTS sportswear company is supporting housing and homelessness charity Shelter Scotland, with a donation of brand-new tracksuits to its Morningside shop.

Fallain Fitness, set up by siblings Phil and Andrea Tod, is supplying over £1,000 worth of brand-new tracksuits to be sold in-store, with the proceeds going towards Shelter Scotland’s fight to end homelessness.

The items will be on sale from Thursday 23 February at Shelter Scotland’s branch at 104 Morningside Road, Edinburgh.

Phil Tod, Fallain Fitness said: “I hope that our tracksuits raise a lot of money for this amazing organisation.

Phil Tod is one half of the brother-sister partnership behind Fallain Fitness.

“We wanted to give something back to the community and were looking for a local charity to help.

“Shelter Scotland does a brilliant job and we are delighted to be able to support them in our own way.

“Homelessness and bad housing are issues that could affect any of us at any time, so it’s important for us to get involved and help where we can.”

Andrea Tod, Fallain Fitness, said: “There is a housing emergency at the moment and with the cost-of-living crisis, more people are in fear of losing their homes or living in sub-standard housing.

“Shelter Scotland is a charity that is doing some great work in this field, so we are more than happy to help them out.

“Also, their Morningside shop is well-known for stocking some high-end second-hand clothes, so it’ll be great to get Fallain Fitness added to the rails next to the world’s top designers.”

Shelter Scotland Director Alison Watson, said: “We can’t thank Fallain Fitness enough for this generous donation to our Morningside shop.

“[It comes] at a time when homelessness is rising, a record number of children are trapped in temporary accommodation and councils are struggling to provide safe homes for people experiencing homelessness.

“Shelter Scotland can’t change the broken and biased housing system without the goodwill of our donors and supporters.

“This much-appreciated donation will help to raise vital funds to continue the fight for home.”

Fallain Fitness launched in 2021 at the height of the Covid pandemic and has been steadily growing ever since.

Fallain, which means ‘healthy’ in Gaelic, was set up after Phil and Andrea Tod identified a gap in the crowded sportswear market.

The pair’s aim was to create something unique and stylish, with an emphasis on quality.

The Scottish roots of Fallain Fitness are not hard to spot either and help the brand stand out with a Celtic design running through some of the clothing range.

The garments themselves take their names from Gaelic, from the ‘Tusail’ or ‘original’ to ‘Clach’ meaning ‘stone.’

Over the past year, Fallain Fitness products have been sold in pop-up shops in John Lewis in Edinburgh and Glasgow and recently the brand has also supplied the Royal Navy’s HM Prince of Wales rugby team with kit.