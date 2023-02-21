A WOMAN was left in stitches after she captured hilarious footage of a “koala” sitting on the bird table in her back garden.

Peta Parke-Gailey was gazing out her window at a gang of squirrels on Tuesday when she noticed a bizarre sight as what appeared to be a koala sat atop the feeding table.

Soon realising the creature wasn’t really what it appeared to be, the 68-year-old whipped out her phone to give others a giggle at the footage.

Video shows a grey squirrel foraging for crumbs on the wooden table, obscuring another creature behind it.

As the squirrel picks up a morsel between its paws, it sits back to reveal something that bears a striking similarity to either a koala or a wombat sitting behind it.

The “koala” looks to have two large front paws, a black nose, small eyes and even two fluffy ears – all characteristics of the Australian tree-dweller.

It appears to mosey forward to sniff at the food, sitting alongside its squirrel acquaintance to make for a hilariously surreal image.

However, the “koala” is quickly revealed to be an imposter after the squirrel nips at its paw, causing a brief scuffle and revealing the face of the marsupial to in fact be the backside of another squirrel.

With the second squirrel facing away from the camera, the colour and features of its rear end make for a side-splitting resemblance to the Aussie mammal.

Peta from Uckfield, East Sussex shared the image of the squirrel and “koala” to social media on Tuesday, joking: “I’ve got a koala on my bird table.”

Her picture was liked over 520 times and was inundated with dozens of comments from amused wildlife enthusiasts, many of whom were left confused by what exactly they were looking at.

Joy Sturgeon said: “Is it a squirrel bottom?”

Emma Harris said: “Just a squirrel and his nuts.”

Jolene Elizabeth Moss said: “Maybe you should have gone to Specsavers.”

Sam Darby: “Oh my, you just made me laugh so much – this is absolutely brilliant, I was convinced this was some sort of marsupial. Totally made my day, thank you.”

Peta was forced to let people know what exactly they were looking at, writing: “Ladies, it’s the other squirrel’s bollocks, I watched them fussing, fighting and squabbling.

“I then took this picture because it looked so much like a koala or wombat.”

Speaking today, Peta said: “I was watching the pesky squirrels from my sofa nicking all the bird food.

“The antics they get up to stealing the food, they are always eating the food that is meant for the birds.

“I’ve tried putting them off by mixing chilli into the seeds but it hasn’t worked.

“I was tickled by seeing the whole incident and the fact it looked like a koala.”

Wombats and koalas are closely related, with the koala being slightly smaller, lacking the same incisors as a wombat, and having claws adapted for climbing.

Koalas are tree-dwelling creatures who dine on eucalyptus leaves whilst wombats are burrow-dwelling marsupials who feed on grasses, plants and roots.