Proposals for a world-leading wellbeing destination have been backed by a hat-trick of local organisations ahead of a decision by the Planning Committee of East Ayrshire Council.

The council will make a decision on Friday and a joint letter to councillors backed by Auchinleck Community Council, Ayrshire Chamber of Commerce and Auchinleck Community Development Initiative has been issued.

The exciting environmentally sensitive Eco-Therapy Wellness Park, progressed by The Barony NP (UK) Ltd. is located on the site of the former Barony Colliery, near Auchinleck in East Ayrshire.

The CGI shows how the plans would look upon completion.

It has been allocated for recreational and leisure uses by East Ayrshire Council.

Believed to be the first true nature-based wellbeing destination in Europe, Barony Wellness will incorporate new planting to increase biodiversity and is an ideal location for this given its natural beauty.

A £60 million development, the new non-exclusive health and wellness destination will stimulate economic growth, delivering significant investment in the local area and creating around 400 much-needed local jobs, including 30 for local vulnerable individuals.

Enhancing the tourism industry in East Ayrshire, it will establish a template for the delivery of ecotherapy destinations in different locations across the world.

Education and training opportunities, especially for vulnerable adults, will be a priority and it will also prioritise support for local businesses and jobs in the supply chain.

Volunteering opportunities will also be offered for those of all ages and abilities in a welcoming and safe environment.

Further amenities will aim to include a small distillery, using natural ingredients grown on site, and a mining heritage museum.

This will pay tribute to the industry, respecting the community and those that worked in the mine and that lost their lives.

The development will also aim to showcase the latest in renewable energy technology and act as a centre for geothermal research.

Barony NP (UK) Limited will support The Barony A-Frame Trust in the rehabilitation of the ‘Memorial Garden’ dedicated to those miners who tragically lost their lives in the coal mine from 1908-1969.

The rehabilitation and enhancement of the Garden will be a place of tribute and remembrance for the local community and a permanent reminder of the area’s mining heritage.

A proportion of the profits from the development will be reinvested back into community wellbeing projects and support NHS student training.

Irene Bisset, Chair of National Pride UK, commented: “We are incredibly excited to have such strong support for this wellbeing destination, which will enhance the biodiversity of the currently unmanaged site and deliver considerable investment and employment opportunities in East Ayrshire.

“This is an incredible opportunity not only for East Ayrshire, but for Scotland, and we believe this will be the first true nature-based wellbeing destination in Europe, a template for the delivery of ecotherapy destinations in different locations across the world.”