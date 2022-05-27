Oilfield specialist secures Qatar projects worth $450k

AN OILFIELD specialist has secured two produced water-related projects in Qatar worth a total of $450,000.

Oil Plus Ltd will deliver a Pre-FEED oil and water analysis for Qatar Energy, and a water injection study and systems optimisation review for North Oil Company (NOC).

The UK-headquartered business specialises in water treatment design, troubleshooting and the prediction and control of corrosion, fouling and reservoir souring.

It employs around 55 staff and contractors to support accurate data collection and analysis for evidence-based interpretation by its experts.

To support the life extension and redevelopment of two of Qatar Energy’s oil fields, which includes the design of a new platform and processing facilities, Oil Plus will verify the characteristics of produced water from both developments.

This will include its team carrying out on-site laboratory investigation analysis and office-based study reviews to establish and recommend the most suitable produced water treatment system to be built to meet disposal specifications in the region.

NOC will review and asses all water injection trains for the Al-Shaheen field, where seawater is utilised to maintain reservoir pressure and to improve oil recovery via a water flooding mechanism.

The Oil Plus study will provide a baseline review and assessment of all the topsides facilities to inform the operator’s water injection system operations strategy and performance improvement plans.

Oil Plus global business development director Clarke Shepherd said: “We have supported Qatar Energy for more than four decades and NOC for the last four years.

“These awards are testament to our long history of providing trusted, unbiased third-party recommendations to both operators.

“Pivotal to this, is understanding the interactions within a water injection system to gain accurate chemical analyses and the physical characteristics of the water.

“We have a unique range of sampling and analytical techniques and equipment, as well as world-class production chemists and process engineers to deliver exact and swift results.

“We look forward to completing both organisations’ campaigns successfully.”