Scots oil field equipment supplier awarded contract with BP

A SCOTTISH oil field equipment supplier has been awarded a contract with BP.

Aberdeen-based IKM Testing UK has been awarded a multi-year contract to deliver well integrity services across BP’s portfolio of North Sea assets.

The agreement, the first well services contract between the companies, includes well integrity remediation services, which includes sustained casing pressure mitigation (SCP).

The contract also has future provision for supporting BP’s international assets with similar workscopes.

Mark Rasmusen called the contract “exciting” and hopes it will help to grow and develop the company’s well services offering.

SCP is excessive pressure in any well annulus that requires regular bleed down and often can be managed during normal offshore operations, depending on the severity.

This new contract looks to address the issue of SCP in a more permanent manner, reducing the requirement for continual management.

Under the contract IKM will provide engineering, determination of applicable chemistry/ methodology, and deployment of equipment and personnel offshore.

IKM’s Aberdeen team has been working closely with BP to determine long-term solutions to remove the risk associated with their well integrity challenges.

Work to remediate sustained casing pressure using a bespoke resin capable of being placed via gravity feed is expected to commence in 2022.

Mark Rasmusen, Director of International Division at IKM Testing said: “This is an exciting award and provides the springboard for us to further grow and develop our well services offering.

“Sustained casing pressure can generally be managed offshore, however BP is looking for a solution that doesn’t require continual management by offshore personnel which not only reduces risk but also saves significant time and costs.

“We were selected as we provide an independent perspective and have the capabilities to carry out the full suite of engineering services from cradle to grave.

“We look forward to helping BP achieve its well integrity goals by determining and executing innovative and cutting-edge solutions.”