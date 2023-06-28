New consulting business fights off danger for high-risk industries

A NEW consulting business specialising in delivering human factors services to improve safety and performance has been formally launched today.

Enhancing Excellence has been set up to support clients in industries where safety is crucial, such as renewables, construction, transport, mining, healthcare and other public sector organisations.

Enhancing Excellence builds on the work of sister company, Salos Sunesis, a global oil and gas performance training provider since 1996.

This new consultancy business aims to transfer learnings from the aviation and oil and gas sectors to help other high-risk industries address key challenges.

Enhancing Excellence aims to reduce human error to improve the safety of dangerous images

Enhancing Excellence is focused on helping clients develop a safe and effective culture to ensure they are able to proactively manage and mitigate human errors, which are the primary root cause of workplace incidents.

The company’s specialist team implements proven methodologies and human performance tools to enhance a client’s operational environment by building their effectiveness in threat and error management.

Prior to today’s official company launch, Enhancing Excellence recently delivered a bespoke programme to the Scottish Prison Service.

This focused on the key elements of human factors, engaging with a wide spectrum of staff, including senior leaders and operational managers.

Graham Smart, Managing Director at Enhancing Excellence, said: “According to The Health & Safety Executive, human error is the root cause of more than 80 percent of workplace incidents.

“Enhancing Excellence delivers a field-proven approach in supporting organisations to build high-reliability cultures as well as effective threat and error management capabilities.

“Our team has vast experience in helping organisations tackle human performance and safety cultural challenges.

“We have embraced and built upon human factor principles and techniques that positively helped transform the global aviation industry 35 years ago, and we are now focused on applying our expertise across a wide range of sectors.”

Grant Wallace, Managing Director of Salos Sunesis and Chairman of Enhancing Excellence, said: “We are delighted to launch Enhancing Excellence which will build on the success of our sister company Salos.

“Many organisations have relied heavily on traditional risk management systems and processes to keep their operations and workers safe.

“Systems are often set to fail because they do not incorporate human factor principles effectively or account for the fact that humans are prone to error.”

“We are helping organisations to integrate human factors, from the board room to the front line.

“Salos has seen the success of this approach across multiple clients where we have helped them assess, equip and execute to a new level, which can also deliver multi-million-pound operational savings.

“We look forward to generating similar success stories for clients through the work of Enhancing Excellence.”